Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees Joins Cyclyx to Expand Plastic Waste Collection Efforts

News provided by

Cyclyx International

26 Jul, 2023, 10:20 ET

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclyx International LLC., a post-use plastic innovation company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%, announces The Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees has joined the consortium.

Galveston beaches are a popular tourist destination in Texas, and the Park Board's Coastal Zone Management crews worked day and night to remove over 2.5 million pounds of trash left behind by beachgoers in 2022. Kimberly Danesi, interim CEO of the Park Board, says that plastics account for approximately 50% of this waste. "We recognize the potential to recycle more plastic that our Coastal Zone Management crews collect from Galveston beaches, and we are excited about the opportunity to work with Cyclyx to reach that goal," said Danesi.

The Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees and Cyclyx, through the implementation of a customized 10to90® program, will create opportunities for sustainability and circularity for plastic waste on the island. This program works to increase the recyclability of plastics through all-plastic collection initiatives. With a growing consortium, including the addition of The Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees, Cyclyx can create pathways for plastic to become renewable resources. In the case of Galveston Island, 10to90 aims to enhance The Park Board's recycling advocacy programming for visitors and residents, including Beach Toy Borrow Boxes on the sand and the Up2U Free Trash Bag Program.

Bill Cooper, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Development for Cyclyx, says that this partnership speaks to the heart of the 10to90 mission. "Looking to the future, we want to make it possible for residents and tourists alike to #LoveGalveston by using the Cyclyx 10to90 #BagItBringIt collection program at Park Board managed properties," said Cooper. "Our unique collection programs provide more accessibility for individuals to participate in recycling plastic waste." The Park Board and Cyclyx aspire to combine their efforts and expertise to protect the beaches of Galveston and preserve the island for wildlife, residents, and visitors to enjoy for many generations to come. "The Park Board's membership in the Cyclyx consortium will assist in amplifying our operational recycling capabilities and encourage recycling advocacy in the Galveston community," said Danesi.

Media Contacts

Melissa Emmott
VP, Marketing and Programs
[email protected]

Mackenzie Finklea
PR Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Cyclyx International

Also from this source

Cyclyx consortium welcomes Freepoint Eco-Systems as a member

Newpark announced as the newest Cyclyx consortium member

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.