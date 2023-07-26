Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees Joins Cyclyx to Expand Plastic Waste Collection Efforts

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclyx International LLC., a post-use plastic innovation company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%, announces The Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees has joined the consortium.

Galveston beaches are a popular tourist destination in Texas, and the Park Board's Coastal Zone Management crews worked day and night to remove over 2.5 million pounds of trash left behind by beachgoers in 2022. Kimberly Danesi, interim CEO of the Park Board, says that plastics account for approximately 50% of this waste. "We recognize the potential to recycle more plastic that our Coastal Zone Management crews collect from Galveston beaches, and we are excited about the opportunity to work with Cyclyx to reach that goal," said Danesi.

The Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees and Cyclyx, through the implementation of a customized 10to90® program, will create opportunities for sustainability and circularity for plastic waste on the island. This program works to increase the recyclability of plastics through all-plastic collection initiatives. With a growing consortium, including the addition of The Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees, Cyclyx can create pathways for plastic to become renewable resources. In the case of Galveston Island, 10to90 aims to enhance The Park Board's recycling advocacy programming for visitors and residents, including Beach Toy Borrow Boxes on the sand and the Up2U Free Trash Bag Program.

Bill Cooper, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Development for Cyclyx, says that this partnership speaks to the heart of the 10to90 mission. "Looking to the future, we want to make it possible for residents and tourists alike to #LoveGalveston by using the Cyclyx 10to90 #BagItBringIt collection program at Park Board managed properties," said Cooper. "Our unique collection programs provide more accessibility for individuals to participate in recycling plastic waste." The Park Board and Cyclyx aspire to combine their efforts and expertise to protect the beaches of Galveston and preserve the island for wildlife, residents, and visitors to enjoy for many generations to come. "The Park Board's membership in the Cyclyx consortium will assist in amplifying our operational recycling capabilities and encourage recycling advocacy in the Galveston community," said Danesi.

