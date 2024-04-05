GAM3S.GG and Immutable Partner to Expand Web3 Gaming Ecosystem and Foster Future Growth

The partnership will bring millions of players into the Immutable web3 ecosystem, while providing GAM3S.GG with the leading web3 gaming platform on the market

SYDNEY, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAM3S.GG, a web3 gaming onboarding and news platform that aims to bring over 100 million players to web3, and Immutable, the leading web3 gaming platform, today announced a strategic partnership that will bring key Immutable functionality to GAM3S.GG users and introduce millions of players to the Immutable ecosystem via GAM3S.GG's growing community.

Notably, the partnership will incorporate multiple GAM3S.GG and Immutable zkEVM platform features, including the integration of Immutable Passport and Immutable Checkout, which will provide a streamlined onboarding and purchasing experience. Additionally, GAM3S.GG will fund exclusive rewards and questing services to games that are building on Immutable zkEVM, while the integration of the $G3 token on Immutable zkEVM will provide even more choice and utility for gamers and games.

"It's been clear to our team since we first started working with GAM3S.GG that we share the same goal - to spearhead the onboarding of millions of gamers into a premiere web3 ecosystem," said Robbie Ferguson, CEO of Immutable. "We've worked closely with them on some of our most popular titles, and now will work together with their team to create the best shared web3 gaming ecosystem in the industry."

Collaborative efforts between the two companies are already underway. Earlier this year, Immutable and GAM3S.GG launched exclusive quests, community tournaments and in-game content for Blast Royale and MetalCore, helping drive player growth and anticipation for both titles.

"It's clear that web3 gaming is poised to explode, and we plan to drive this explosion alongside Immutable as a key partner," said Omar Ghanem, CEO of GAM3S.GG. "We're incredibly excited to combine our rapidly growing web3 gaming community with the full power of the Immutable ecosystem to bring millions of gamers into the fold and drive the next evolution of the entire games industry."

Immutable and GAM3S.GG plan to announce future integrations and exclusive content in the coming months, with key support for the launch of several industry-firsts for web3 gaming.

About GAM3S.GG

GAM3S.GG is a web3 gaming superapp with over 500,000+ registered users that curates and creates content to spotlight the top games and showcase reviews, guides, news, quests, annual awards, and more. Its vision is to become the one-stop-shop for web3 gaming to help onboard millions of gamers, allowing them to engage with blockchain-powered games in unprecedented ways and becoming the ultimate bookmark on every gamer's device.

GAM3S.GG has built the #1 web3 gaming discovery platform over the past 2 years and is backed by prominent investors such as Mechanism Capital, Polygon Ventures, Merit Circle, Hyperithm, LD Capital, ROK Capital, ArkStream Capital, Double Peak, WWVentures and more.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great games with blockchain technology. Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a 250+ team, and backed by top transformational tech investors like Temasek, Tencent, Coinbase, BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, Galaxy Interactive and more.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimised for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track record of bringing games to millions of players. The studio pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians . Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise to ensure the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

