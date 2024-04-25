Immutable Launches The Main Quest, the Largest Ever Web3 Gaming Rewards Program

Up to $50M in Rewards Already Committed to The Main Quest Participants, with Additional Rewards Coming from Games Building on Immutable

SYDNEY, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable, the leading web3 gaming platform and ecosystem, today announced the launch of 'The Main Quest', the largest ever web3 gaming quest and rewards program. With up to $US50M in token rewards already secured for players and more to be announced; the Immutable Ecosystem Rewards program, launched in partnership with Digital Worlds Foundation, offers substantial incentives for exploring games in the expansive Immutable ecosystem which boasts more than 270 titles currently in development.

Starting today, players can get rewards immediately by exploring quests, playing games and owning collections on Immutable. Some of the most highly anticipated web3 games, including Pixelmon, Illuvium, Guild of Guardians, Space Nation and MetalCore have signed on to become the first 10 projects to be featured in the current phase of The Main Quest. Future titles and rewards are already earmarked for the next phase of the growing program.

"This is single-handedly the largest rewards program in web3 gaming. With The Main Quest, we are showing players what they can expect when we talk about the real benefits of digital ownership," said Immutable President and Co-founder, Robbie Ferguson. "We are excited to launch this first leg with some of the most anticipated projects in web3 gaming today, and as more of our 300+ signed games go to market, the opportunities for players to be rewarded by the Immutable ecosystem will grow exponentially. Web3 gaming is here - and this is just the start."

The full list of The Main Quest games includes:

Blast Royale : Fight against other players in a fast-paced, mobile Battle Royale survival match

Fight against other players in a fast-paced, mobile Battle Royale survival match Guild of Guardians : An epic roguelite mobile RPG from Immutable's own studio with more than 1 million pre-registered players

An epic roguelite mobile RPG from Immutable's own studio with more than 1 million pre-registered players Hunters on Chain : by BoomLand is a Free-To-Play action RPG game on mobile and browser

by BoomLand is a Free-To-Play action RPG game on mobile and browser Illuvium : World's first IBG (Interoperable Blockchain Game) including an upcoming open-world exploration, NFT creature collector and autobattler game

World's first IBG (Interoperable Blockchain Game) including an upcoming open-world exploration, NFT creature collector and autobattler game MetalCore : a free-to-play, open-world mech shooter with intense PvP and PvE battles. Pilot mechs and combat vehicles across vast battlefields, blending action and storytelling, currently in Closed Beta

a free-to-play, open-world mech shooter with intense PvP and PvE battles. Pilot mechs and combat vehicles across vast battlefields, blending action and storytelling, currently in Closed Beta Pixelmon : Building the first fractionalised gaming IP with great emphasis on community interactions and meticulous execution

Building the first fractionalised gaming IP with great emphasis on community interactions and meticulous execution Pool Masters : Premier game from studio Eyeball Games, bringing the pool shooter gaming experience into the modern era

Premier game from studio Eyeball Games, bringing the pool shooter gaming experience into the modern era Space Nation : The Web3 Space Opera MMORPG - Build, Fight, Survive

The Web3 Space Opera MMORPG - Build, Fight, Survive The Bornless : An action horror FPS. Face off against other players, summon demons, and build factions in a Lovecraftian world.

An action horror FPS. Face off against other players, summon demons, and build factions in a Lovecraftian world. Treeverse : A top-down open-world classless MMORPG built for mobile with social features and an emphasis on cooperative gameplay

To get rewards, new and existing players who have signed up with Immutable Passport or have connected their wallet on Immutable zkEVM can acquire Gems by participating in a variety of constantly evolving tasks and quests. Corresponding rewards will be available to claim at https://imx.community/gems .

Bonus incentives and rewards, like game tokens and NFTs that can be used in-game, will also be distributed after completing special quests - offering players who engage with some of the most popular Immutable ecosystem titles and applications maximum value for their achievements.

For more information about Immutable Ecosystem Rewards and The Main Quest visit: https://www.immutable.com/zkevm-rewards

Sign up to Immutable Passport: https://passport.immutable.com/rewards/

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great Web3 games. Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a 250+ team, and backed by top transformational tech investors like Temasek, Tencent, Coinbase, BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, Galaxy Interactive and more.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimised for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised Web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable Games is a global leader in Web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. The studio pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians. Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every Web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/

