Game Backend SaaS BACKND to Showcase at 'GDC 2024', Introduces Enhanced Chat Service

- Game Backend SaaS BACKND to Showcase at 'GDC 2024' with Dedicated Booth

- BACKND Server Introduces Upgraded Chat Service to the Global Market

SEOUL, South Korea, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AFI, the operator of BACKND, a game backend SaaS platform, announced its participation with a dedicated booth (booth #P1719) at the 'Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024' to be held March 18-22 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Game Backend SaaS, BACKND

BACKND is known for its user-friendly features, allowing people without server or backend knowledge to access key features for game development. Since its official launch in 2018, BACKND has provided a comprehensive set of backend functions critical to game development and live operations. Over the past six years, BACKND has gained validation from over 4,400 developers. Currently managing data for over 25 million accumulated gamers, BACKND has already been recognized for its stability and technical prowess, including becoming an AWS ISV Partner.

At this year's GDC, BACKND plans to unveil a greatly enhanced version of BACKND Chat, with improved functionality and performance. BACKND Chat, when integrated with the included SDK, seamlessly adds chat functionality to games. Developers can configure different chat groups as desired. They can monitor conversations in real time and use live-ops management features such as user bans. Most importantly, the new version of BACKND Chat is built on the technology foundation of BACKND, providing the best architecture at a more affordable price than any other product on the market.

The "BACKND BASE" provides more than 30 essential backend features for gaming, including login, announcements, events, real-time database management, receipt validation, rankings, guilds, and push notifications.

"After meeting with some of the best game developers in North America at GDC last year, we are excited to do so again this year," said Owen Kwon, CEO of AFI. "Beyond serving as a game backend, BACKND accelerates the success of indie and small-to-medium sized game developers by being their trusted partner in creating success stories together. We are not just a game backend, we are a partner that helps game developers achieve even greater success. Leveraging the success we've achieved in Asia, we are committed to creating success stories with developers in North America as well."

Previously, BACKND participated in 'Gamescom 2023' in Germany and 'Taipei Game Show 2024' in January 2024 with exclusive booths and received positive feedback from international developers. For more information on BACKND, please visit their official website and blog.

About AFI, INC

AFI operates the 'BACKND' gaming backend platform since August 2018, presently catering to over 4,400 corporate customers as of February 2024. In 2022, AFI secured $4 million USD in Series A investment from investors, including DSC Investment and Kakao Ventures, with the goal of improving its global services and expanding its business.

About BACKND

BACKND streamlines game development and operation by offering over 30 game-specific features and an operation console upon release. It is among the pioneering global game backend SaaS platforms that facilitate game backend construction with reduced development efforts.

BACKND Website: www.backnd.com

BACKND Blog: https://medium.com/@backnd

BACKND Developer Documentation: https://docs.thebackend.io/en/

For further information: Millie Kim, [email protected]

SOURCE AFI