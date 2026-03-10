Game changer: Florida Poly kicks off new collegiate athletics program

LAKELAND, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University, recognized for its high-quality, in-demand STEM graduates, is elevating the student experience with the launch of Florida Poly Athletics, a new collegiate athletics program debuting this fall.

Florida Poly Athletics steps up to the plate with men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross-country, men's and women's basketball, baseball, and softball. Hiring will begin with the softball and cross-country coaches, who will help lay the foundation for the University's growing program.

"For a student to be successful, they have to be committed and excel in the classroom while having an experience outside the classroom that helps them grow into the well-rounded, successful, impactful leaders we know they can be upon graduation," said Bryan Brooks, vice president of student affairs, enrollment management, and strategic communications. "That's where athletics comes in."

The addition of Florida Poly Athletics further advances the University's efforts to strengthen student engagement, foster school spirit, and deepen connections with the surrounding community.

"This is great for campus pride and growth, and it gives us a more connected University community," said Derek Lower, director of athletics and recreation at Florida Poly. "We know our students love being a Phoenix, but athletics takes that pride deeper. It will make our students bleed Poly Purple whenever we get that game-day experience. Competition always brings out the best in everybody."

Lower said the program is expected to bring up to 150 student-athletes to campus, many of whom may not have considered the University otherwise.

"Florida Poly is already one of the nation's top-ranked STEM universities, and this new program builds on that momentum," Brooks said. "There are a lot of high school students who are passionate about STEM and very involved in athletics. We want to give them a place to do both."

Academic excellence will remain the University's top priority, he added.

"We're going to keep the academic quality at its highest, and we're going to get really, really good at finding STEM athletes who are great at their sports," Brooks said.

The development of Florida Poly Athletics was driven by strong student input and long-standing interest from prospective students eager for a more vibrant campus experience.

"There are many students on campus who are eager to be on a team or be in the stands rooting for one," Brooks said. "Our admissions team has heard from prospective students who've said, 'Please call me if you ever have a baseball team; I still want to go to Florida Poly.' Now we can."

Florida Poly Athletics is currently in discussions with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the Sun Conference, with plans to join both once final qualifications are met.

"We're excited to welcome athletics to Florida Poly and to do it right," Lower said. "This program could really bring the whole community together, with Auburndale, Lakeland and all of Polk County rallying around sports with Florida Poly as a central part of it."

The program's first competitions are scheduled for Aug. 20 and Aug. 29, with the women's and men's soccer teams facing New College of Florida in Sarasota.

