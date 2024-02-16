'Game-Changer': State Board approves Propel NC business model to align funding with workforce sectors

North Carolina Community College System

16 Feb, 2024, 13:14 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges approved Propel NC, a groundbreaking initiative set to redefine the alignment of the state's 58 community colleges with employer and economic demands. This pivotal decision underscores the System's dedication to innovative and responsive education as well as the urgency required to respond to workforce needs.

Propel NC revolutionizes the funding model to prioritize labor-market outcomes and high-demand sectors, such as advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and IT. This approach positions the NCCCS as a key driver of North Carolina's economic growth and competitiveness.

The new plan was approved with unanimous support from the State Board during its February meeting on Friday.

Tom Looney, Chairman of the Board, said the new model is critical to support the key workforce sectors that are driving growth in the state.

"Propel NC is a dynamic and responsive change that allows us to meet the evolving needs of employers and get the next generation of workers ready for high-demand, good-paying jobs," Chairman Looney said. "We need to take action now to ensure that our colleges continue to lead in delivering a skilled workforce essential for North Carolina's ongoing economic development."

The initiative also received unanimous support from the presidents of all 58 community colleges, highlighting the collective resolve to implement meaningful changes within a system critical to the state's economic prosperity. 

Dr. Jeff Cox, President of the North Carolina Community College System, said the new model incentivizes colleges to deliver the workforce talent that North Carolina needs to thrive by providing more funding for courses leading to credentials or degrees supporting jobs that are in high-demand and pay high-wages.

In addition, Cox said, the plan provides additional base funding to allow colleges to be proactive in meeting the various needs of their students, which should help increase student retention and improve completion rates.

"Propel NC marks a significant shift towards a more industry-aligned educational approach, ensuring our graduates are primed for success in high-growth fields," President Cox said. "Propel NC is a game-changer for our students, for business and industry and for our state's economic future."

Now that the State Board has approved the plan, the new funding model will be considered by the North Carolina General Assembly in the upcoming short session.

Learn more about Propel NC.

Three North Carolina 'heavy hitters' to join State Board of Community Colleges

'Expanding Opportunities': General Assembly budget bolsters community college career pathways for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities

