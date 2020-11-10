Game-Changing Color Conditioner Brand, oVertone Haircare, Will Launch Its First Ever Clarifying Shampoo On November 10

The Fader Clarifying Shampoo offers a solution for color chameleons to navigate the color wheel without the need to bleach. In pre-launch trials, users saw fading results after 1-2 washes, and increased fading with continued use. The sulfate-free, plant-based formula also gently removes impurities and build-up from the scalp, creating an ideal environment for healthy hair growth.

"We formulated The Fader to deeply cleanse while conditioning hair and scalp, so users won't experience that familiar dried out feeling often associated with traditional clarifying shampoos," explained Vice President of Research and Development at oVertone, Bella Romeo. "The Fader contains plant-based, biodegradable ingredients derived from coconut and glucose. These ingredients are effective at fading color gently while also protecting delicate strands," she added. "We're also excited to bring this formula to market in a recyclable sugarcane resin tube, which has ⅓ the carbon footprint of regular plastic," she explained.

To fade color or prep for a new shade, wet strands thoroughly and lather a quarter-sized amount between palms, massaging into the roots and the crown of the head. Work down as far as desired. Let shampoo sit for about a minute then rinse thoroughly. Follow up with an uber-hydrating hair mask like 2020 Allure Best of Beauty Winner, The Remedy for Fine Hair, or if you're ready for a new color, any award-winning oVertone Coloring Conditioner!

All oVertone conditioners are manufactured in the U.S. using plant-based ingredients. Every product in the range is effective on all hair types, vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, ammonia-free, and contains no harsh chemicals or heavy alcohols.

The Fader Clarifying Shampoo will be available for purchase exclusively at overtone.co , available in the following formats:

8 oz. tube, $22

3 oz. sample/travel size tube, $13

About oVertone:

Motivated by years of damaged and faded hair, oVertone founders Maegan Scarlett and Liora Dudar created a product they had always wanted: a hair-healthy dye alternative that could both achieve and maintain head-turning vivid hair colors. Since its launch in 2014, oVertone has become known as an industry disruptor in the hair color space, building a radically inclusive digital community, and providing consumers a means to condition their way to colorful, healthy hair. The company is headquartered in Denver. For more information or to purchase products, visit overtone.co .

