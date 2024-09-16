Game-Changing Lidar OT128 from Hesai Unveiled at IAA Transportation, Accelerating Autonomous Vehicles' Commercial Deployment

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in lidar technology, is launching its powerful new lidar solution OT128 at Europe's biggest commercial vehicle trade fair IAA Transportation in Hannover (booth location: Hall 12, #C71). Hesai's OT128 is the most mature 360° long-range lidar in the market and is driving the rapid development of autonomous vehicles' all-around sensing capabilities.

Production Time Per Unit Reduced by 95%

Promising exceptional sensing performance and certified automotive-grade reliability, the new sensor OT128 from Hesai is set to have a transformative impact on the European commercial vehicle sector.

Hesai's OT128 can achieve a detection range of up to 200 meters at 10% reflectivity, meeting the demanding requirements of level 4 (L4) autonomous driving and other high-precision applications. With a finest angular resolution of 0.1° x 0.125° and data points exceeding 3.45 million points per second, the OT128 captures environmental details with levels of clarity that far exceed the automotive industry's requirements, supporting precise sensing in complex scenarios.

With 66% fewer parts than the previous-generation product, Hesai's OT128 has a significantly less complex architecture. This means that the unit can be mass-produced on an automated manufacturing line, reducing the production time per unit by over 95% compared to the previous generation of mechanical lidar.

A highly versatile lidar, OT128 can clearly detect objects both near and far. The OT128 also has outstanding surface detection, even for objects that cameras struggle to identify, such as black cars.

As such, the OT128 has the potential to drive a new wave of innovation in the commercial automotive sector as it continues to strive for scalable commercial deployment of self-driving trucks, autonomous shuttles, last-mile delivery vehicles, and industrial automation. Many of these cutting-edge mobility solutions will be on display at the 2024 IAA Transportation fair in Hannover, which takes place from 16-22 September. Hesai is making its first appearance at the biennial event as the company expands its global footprint to maintain market leadership.

Unmatched Automotive-Grade Durability and Safety Standards

Hesai's commitment to safety is reflected across its product portfolio, including Pandar128, QT128, and AT128, all of which have achieved ASIL B certification for functional safety. Additionally, Hesai follows a rigorous internal process to ensure the highest safety standards. Leveraging this experience, the OT128 also meets ISO 26262 ASIL B functional safety standards and complies with ISO 21434 cybersecurity requirements.

OT128 was designed from the outset to meet automotive-grade standards and has passed over 50 automotive-grade reliability tests. It boasts a design life exceeding 30,000 hours - three times the industry average - ensuring that the OT128 maintains exceptional performance even after prolonged operation in high temperatures. Similarly, OT128 demonstrates remarkable stability in complex mechanical shock and vibration environments, excelling under extreme conditions like high-speed driving on rough terrain and prolonged exposure to intense vibrations.

Proven Market Success and Strong Pre-Launch Endorsement

With the rapid growth of ADAS and the autonomous driving market, Hesai's first product featuring an integrated architecture, the AT128, has achieved significant volume expansion. As of the second quarter of 2024, cumulative deliveries of AT128 surpassed 380,000 units. Its technical architecture, quality and reliability have been highly praised by automotive OEMs, making it a market-proven product. The newly available OT128 has been developed on the same platform as AT128, re-using 95% of the mature and transceiver modules in the 360° lidar.

Thanks to its excellent performance, greatly improved production efficiency and extremely high reliability, Hesai's OT128 has already been tested by pre-launch customer partners in Europe across various applications, including L4 autonomous driving, port logistics automation, industrial robotics, heavy machinery and smart factories. Companies such as Embotech and EasyMile have reported exceptional real-world performance, highlighting the OT128's potential to transform the autonomous vehicle and industrial automation sectors.

EasyMile, headquartered in Toulouse, France, integrates the OT128 into its autonomous shuttles, providing comprehensive on-road awareness for the vehicles. "Hesai has a track record of designing industry-leading performance lidars. The OT128 has ultra-high resolution, long-range perception, with a level of support that doesn't compromise functionality. These were fundamental features we needed for our autonomous vehicles," says Benoit Perrin, General Manager, Easymile.

Embotech, a Zurich-based provider of autonomous driving solutions, uses the OT128 on its harbour terminal trucks to meet customers' strict requirements for reliability and performance. Giorgio Corbellini, Head of Commercial Vehicle Automation, Embotech, says. "Reliability and performance were critical during the proof-of-concept phase, while ROI becomes a key focus in the deployment phase. Hesai's lidar products enable us to meet our customers' requirements in both stages, advancing our vision of revolutionizing autonomous mobility."

Global Leadership and Future Outlook

Hesai made its European mobility fair debut at the 2023 IAA Mobility event in Munich, and continues to extend its global leadership in the lidar technology market. In 2024, it makes its debut at the IAA Transportation event in Hannover.

According to the Lidar for Automotive 2024 report by Yole Intelligence, an international market research and strategy consulting firm, Hesai is ranked No. 1 in the robotic car lidar market globally, with a 74% market share. Among the top 10 autonomous driving companies in the world, nine use Hesai's 360° high-performance lidar.

Hesai has established a strong presence in Europe – with a sales and application engineering office in Stuttgart – as well the US and Asia, with customers located in over 40 countries. The company will continue to invest in its resources and technical advancements, leveraging cutting-edge technology to shape the future of mobility.

