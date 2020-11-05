Game Day on November 7th to Support Boston Children's Hospital

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Hospital is working with Extra Life to host Game Day, a virtual gaming event that will bring together families and gamers alike for a day of fun and fundraising. On Saturday, November 7, participants will be encouraged to gather family or friends virtually to play anything from their favorite board game to online video games – all in the spirit of raising funds to support patient care and lifesaving research at Boston Children's, the nation's top pediatric hospital. Participants can also follow along with other gamers as games are streamed on Twitch.

To participate, players will sign-up at extra-life.org and choose Boston Children's Hospital, play their games and donate what they can to the hospital. Money raised through the event will benefit many areas of Boston Children's Hospital, through its Every Child Fund. This fund fuels promising research and vital family services not covered by insurance. Every penny raised goes directly to helping kids.

Extra Life unites thousands of gamers around the world in support of local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Since its inception in 2008, Extra Life has raised more than $70 million for sick and injured kids.

"For twenty years, the Extra Life program has been connecting gamers all over the country to support families at Boston Children's Hospital," said Erin Keefe, development coordinator, Boston Children's Hospital Trust. "There are over 1,700 gamers who are committed to Extra Life throughout the year leading up to our big national Game Day in November. Last year alone, our Extra Life program raised over $400K to help patients and families at Boston Children's."

For additional information on this event please check out our website. Use hashtags #ELBoston2020 and #GameDay2020to help spread the word.

About Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital is ranked the #1 children's hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 9 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 21 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Discoveries blog and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

