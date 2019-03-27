Game Developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment Hires Seasoned Finance Veteran Steve Sardegna

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blind Squirrel Entertainment , the company involved in the development of some of the most storied games in the industry, has hired Steve Sardegna as its Chief Financial Officer. Steve brings with him over 30 years of experience developing strong financial standings for growing organizations. In his role, Sardegna will oversee all financial operations within Blind Squirrel Entertainment, reporting to CEO Brad Hendricks.

"Someone with Steve's background and pedigree is hard to come by," said Blind Squirrel Entertainment CEO Brad Hendricks. "He has an amazing track record and with everything we're developing now and in the coming months, we're excited to welcome him into the fold to help shape the growing future of our company."

Previous to joining Blind Squirrel Entertainment, Sardegna served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at various companies. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Co-founder for fifteen years at Foundation 9 Entertainment, a private equity-backed independent game developer comprised of ten global studios. Before co-founding Foundation 9 Entertainment, Steve held various financial executive roles for both startup and global organizations, including Vulcan Programming, a Paul Allen Company; Virgin Interactive Entertainment, a global video game publisher; and KPMG, where he spent nine years in the firm's information, communications and entertainment practice.

"Given all of the exciting things Blind Squirrel Entertainment has going on, it's clear I'm joining at the perfect time to help them continue to strategically establish a strong foothold in the industry," said Mr. Sardegna. "I've worked at a variety of companies across the gaming spectrum, and Blind Squirrel brings such a unique offering to the industry; when the opportunity to join their team presented itself, I couldn't say no."

Mr. Sardegna's experience ranges from development stage startups to large multinational companies, having recruited, managed and grown finance and central service organizations. He also oversaw numerous merger, acquisition, divestiture, banking and financing transactions. Steve holds a B.S. degree, summa cum laude, in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and is a certified public accountant.

