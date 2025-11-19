GAME ON FOR MENTAL HEALTH: THE AD COUNCIL, STAR ATHLETES ENCOURAGE FANS TO CARE FOR THEIR MINDS

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/ad_council/9293853-en-ad-council-love-your-mind-playbook

The new initiative kicks off with a series of public service advertisements (PSAs), which debuted this morning on ABC's "Good Morning America," inspiring viewers to make a game plan to take care of their mental health. The series features leading athletes:

A'ja Wilson, WNBA

Alex Bowman, NASCAR

Ali Truwit, Paralympic Swimmer

Bijan Robinson, NFL

Chloe Kim, USA Snowboarding

Coby White, NBA

Diego Luna, MLS & USMNT

Francisco Lindor, MLB

Jack Eichel, NHL

Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA

Macey Hodge, NWSL

Noah Lyles, USA Track

Paige Bueckers, WNBA

Quinton Byfield, NHL

Russell Wilson, NFL

Tim O'Connell, PRCA

Tim Ream, MLS & USMNT

"The world of sports has tremendous cultural influence – and now, with the 'Love, Your Mind' Playbook, we're opening up new conversations about mental health that are authentic, inspiring and deeply impactful," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO, the Ad Council. "We're grateful to partner with some of the most influential athletes, leagues and brands to meet people where they are – on the field, in the stands, and at home – to spark meaningful conversations and drive lasting change."

The PSAs introduce the "Love, Your Mind" celebration, a gesture in which athletes form a heart with their hands and then point to their head – a simple yet meaningful reminder that taking care of our minds is just as important as taking care of our physical health. The new series was developed pro bono through a collaboration of three Stagwell agencies: 72andSunny for creative, Assembly Global for media outreach and HUNTER for earned media.

"Paying attention to your mental health is something that should be celebrated," said Bryan Rowles, partner and chief creative officer at large, 72andSunny. "So we partnered with some of today's most visible professional athletes to help normalize the conversation around mental health — to emphasize that it deserves the same focus and care as physical performance."

In addition to athlete celebrations, the "Love, Your Mind" Playbook will show up at marquee sporting events over the next several years, amplified by media partners and brands. The initiative's first brand partnership activation took place Oct.12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where NASCAR driver Alex Bowman debuted a custom "Love, Your Mind" paint scheme for the No.48 Chevrolet, with a matching helmet, sponsored by Ally Financial.

The PSAs and in-person activations promote the "Love, Your Mind" Playbook, available at LoveYourMindPlaybook.org (in Spanish at PlaybookDeConAmorTuMente.org). The Playbook offers practical mental health tools and resources, as well as "athlete play" videos in which participating athletes share the mental health practices that help keep them grounded, both in and out of the game.

The effort is supported by the following major sports leagues and organizations:

Major League Baseball (MLB)

Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASCAR

National Basketball Association (NBA)

National Football League (NFL)

National Hockey League (NHL)

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)

United States Soccer Federation (U.S. Soccer)

Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Since launching in 2023, the "Love, Your Mind" campaign has secured more than $90 million in donated media support, driving more than 2.2 million visits to the campaign's website for mental health tools and resources. Additionally, Ad Council research fielded in late 2025 shows that nearly half of U.S. adults ages 18-44 (49%) are aware of "Love, Your Mind" PSAs. The campaign is part of the Ad Council's Mental Health Initiative, whose funders include lead partner Huntsman Mental Health Foundation, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Ally Financial, AT&T, Bank of America, Delta Air Lines and JPMorganChase.

"Mental health is not just a personal issue, it's a public health priority," said Miranda Barnard, president, Huntsman Mental Health Foundation. "By engaging the sports community, this campaign helps normalize taking care of our mental health and empowers individuals with tools that are grounded in evidence and empathy."

"Our mental health is as important as our physical health, and it's critical for each of us to have the tools and support to foster flourishing mental health and well-being," said Beth Brown, managing director of mental health and well-being, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. "We're proud to support this effort to make taking care of our minds a visible, celebrated part of our culture."

Per the Ad Council's model, the PSAs (available in English and Spanish) will run nationwide in time and space donated by media outlets across broadcast TV, online video, out-of-home, radio and digital media platforms, including support from ABC, Amazon Ads, ESPN, Kargo, LG Ad Solutions, Pinterest and Teads.

For more information about the campaign, follow "Love, Your Mind" on Instagram, Facebook, X, Pinterest and TikTok.

About "Love, Your Mind"

"Love, Your Mind" is a national campaign that offers inspiration, community and educational resources to encourage people across the U.S. to be more open and proactive when it comes to their mental health. The campaign was created by the Ad Council, with lead partner Huntsman Mental Health Foundation, to resonate with people across the U.S. who experience mental health challenges – while also holding attitudes and beliefs that may discourage them from seeking help. Additional funding for "Love, Your Mind" is provided by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, among others. The campaign includes partnerships with leading creative agencies and media platforms to reach a variety of different audiences and convenes experts, community leaders and influential voices to reduce the stigma around seeking help.

For more information about the "Love, Your Mind" campaign and to access mental health tools and resources, visit LoveYourMindToday.org or follow the campaign on Instagram, Facebook, X, Pinterest and TikTok.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more.

In November 2022, the Ad Council announced a Mental Health Initiative, uniting brands, marketers, media companies and nonprofits to address the mental health crisis throughout the U.S. at scale. With a founding donation from Huntsman Mental Health Institute, the multi-year initiative aims to change social norms and create a society that is more open, accepting and proactive when it comes to mental health.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

