GAME ON: LG KICKS OFF PRE-ORDERS FOR ULTRAGEAR EVO GX9 AND GM9 GAMING MONITORS

New 2026 UltraGear evo Additions Deliver The World's First 39-Inch 5K2K Curved OLED Monitor Alongside the Next-Generation 27" 5K Hyper Mini LED gaming monitor

News Summary:

LG Electronics today announced pre-orders, pricing, and availability for two new additions to its 2026 UltraGear evo gaming monitor lineup: the world's first 39-inch 5K2K curved OLED UltraGear evo GX9 and the 27-inch LG UltraGear evo Hyper Mini LED.

The UltraGear evo GX9 is available starting today for $1,799.99. As the world's first 39-inch 5K2K curved OLED gaming monitor, it immerses gamers with a more panoramic view than standard widescreen formats, a rapid 0.03ms (GtG) response time, and up to 330Hz refresh rate for competitive play.

The UltraGear evo GM9 is available starting today for $1,199.99. Designed for competitive play, this UltraGear evo delivers vivid, high-contrast visuals with up to 330Hz refresh rate, ultra-high brightness up to 1,250 nits, VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification, and Hyper Mini LED technology.

From April 6 to May 3, 2026, customers who pre-order either monitor can add LG Premium Care's two-year warranty extension for only $1.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics, the #1 OLED Gaming Monitor Brand in the USA1, today announced pricing and availability for two new additions to its 2026 UltraGear evo gaming monitor lineup: the LG UltraGear evo GX9 (model: 39GX950B-B), the world's first 39-inch 5K2K curved OLED gaming monitor2, and the LG UltraGear evo GM9 (model: 27GM950B-B), a 27-inch 5K Hyper Mini LED gaming monitor. Both monitors bring next-generation display performance and AI-powered features to competitive and immersive gaming, giving players sharper visuals, faster response times, and smarter connectivity than previous generations. Both monitors are available for pre-order today at LG.com – The LG UltraGear GX9 at $1,799.99 and the LG UltraGear evo GM9 for $1,199. Pre-orders placed through May 3 include the option to add LG Premium Care, extending the standard warranty by two years, for only $1.

As the world's first 39-inch 5K2K curved OLED gaming monitor, the UltraGear evo GX9 immerses gamers with a more panoramic view than standard widescreen formats, a rapid 0.03ms (GtG) response time, and up to 330Hz refresh rate for competitive play. Designed for competitive play, the UltraGear evo GM9 delivers vivid, high-contrast visuals with up to 330Hz refresh rate, ultra-high brightness up to 1,250 nits, VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification, and Hyper Mini LED technology.

LG UltraGear evo GX9 — World's First 39-Inch 5K2K Curved OLED

From the #1 OLED Gaming Monitor Brand in the USA3 the LG UltraGear evo GX9 brings impeccable OLED picture performance to a size and scale not previously available, with near-instant 0.03ms (GtG) response time and a 39-inch 5K2K canvas. As the world's first 39-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) curved OLED gaming monitor,4 its 21:9 ultrawide format with 1500R curve and 143 PPI pixel density, offering a wider, more panoramic view and crisp text clarity that pulls players deeper into the action.

"Perfect" OLED Picture Quality at Scale

4th Gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology reaches up to 335 nits typical brightness, supported by VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 and UL-verified Perfect Black, Perfect Color, and Perfect Reproduction certifications.5 The result is a display where deep blacks, precise color, and fine scene detail work together to make on-screen environments more readable and more immersive.

Speed and Responsiveness for Competitive Play

Dual-Mode refresh rates of 5K2K at 165Hz or Wide Full HD at 330Hz6, combined with a near-instant 0.03ms (GtG) response time, help ensure every movement registers immediately. NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible7 and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro are also supported. AI Upscaling8, AI Sound, AI Scene Optimization, and OLED Care are also included. Connectivity options include DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20),9 HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W power delivery.

The LG UltraGear Evo GM9 — Next-Generation 5K Hyper Mini LED Gaming

The LG UltraGear™ Evo GM9 sets a new benchmark for 5K gaming with next-generation Hyper Mini LED technology. Designed for players who demand both cinematic picture quality and competitive speed, the 27-inch 5K (5120×2880) display delivers exceptional clarity at 218 pixels per inch, along with ultra-high brightness reaching up to 1,250 nits and VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification.

An evolution of Mini LED backlighting, Hyper Mini LED enhances precision and control with 9,216 mini LEDs and 2,304 local dimming zones. The GM9's robust brightness shines in the moments that matter most – from intense explosion scenes that surge with raw, visceral energy to starry night skies where crisp highlights emerge from deep, inky blacks. Combined with Zero Optical Distance tech, which brings the backlight closer to the panel, reducing light bleed and suppresses blooming, further reinforced by TÜV Rheinland-certified Anti-blooming Hyper Mini LED, producing deeper, more accurate blacks, higher perceived contrast, and cleaner visuals without distracting halo effects.

Dual-Mode Performance for Any Play Style

Dual-Mode refresh rates let players switch between 5K resolution at 165Hz for cinematic, immersive gameplay and QHD at 330Hz10 for fast-paced competitive play — all with a 1ms (GtG) response time that keeps motion clear and ghost-free. NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible11 and AMD FreeSync™ Premium support deliver smooth, tear-free play across PC and next-gen console setups.

AI Features and Connectivity

Built-in AI Upscaling12 intelligently sharpens lower-resolution source content towards 5K resolution. AI Sound and AI Scene Optimization automatically adjust audio and picture settings to match what's happening on screen, reducing the need to manually tweak settings mid-session. DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20),13 HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W power delivery support high-bandwidth connections and desktop convenience in a single cable.

A Growing 2026 UltraGear Evo Lineup

The GX9 and GM9 join the 52-inch LG UltraGear evo G9 (52G930B), as part of LG's expanding 2026 UltraGear evo lineup. Together, the three monitors bring ultra-high-resolution gaming to a range of display sizes, panel technologies, and performance tiers – matching every setup, game type, and play style.

For more information on the full LG UltraGear evo gaming monitor lineup, visit LG.com.

1, 3 Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking, Monitors, Gaming Designed, Display Type: OLED, Dollars, Jan - Dec 2025

2, 4 Based on published specifications of OLED gaming monitors as of March 2026. LG 39GX950B-B is the first gaming monitor with a 39-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) OLED panel.

5 This LG OLED panel has been certified with "Perfect Black," "Perfect Color with 100% Color Fidelity," and "Perfect Reproduction." Certificate Numbers: Perfect Black (OLED) – V183632; Perfect Color – V569367; Perfect Reproduction – V756760 by UL.

6 Requires a graphics card that supports up to 330Hz refresh rate support (Wide Full HD). Actual refresh rates may vary depending on computer graphics specifications and configurations. Graphics card available separately.

7, 11 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible supports variable refresh rate on GeForce GTX 10 Series and higher GPUs on DisplayPort, and GeForce RTX 30 Series and higher GPUs on HDMI 2.1.

8, 12 AI Upscaling requires an input source of at least Wide Full HD resolution. Sources below Wide Full HD are not supported. Upscaling performance may vary depending on source quality.

9 Requires a graphics card that supports DisplayPort 2.1 to achieve up to 330Hz refresh rate support. Actual refresh rates may vary depending on computer graphics specifications and configurations.

10 Requires a graphics card that supports up to 330Hz refresh rate support (QHD). Actual refresh rates may vary depending on computer graphics specifications and configurations. Graphics card available separately.

13 Requires a graphics card that supports DisplayPort 2.1 to achieve up to 330Hz refresh rate support. Actual refresh rates may vary depending on computer graphics specifications and configurations.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA