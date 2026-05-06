LG ADVANCES IN U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S COMMERCIAL BUILDING HVAC TECHNOLOGY CHALLENGE

LG's Next-Generation Heat Pump Rooftop Unit Passes Lab Validation, Begins Field Trials to Demonstrate Optimized Commercial Building Performance

News Summary

LG Electronics has successfully completed the laboratory validation phase of the U.S. Department of Energy's Commercial Building HVAC Technology Challenge for next-generation rooftop units.

LG's next-generation 10-ton heat pump rooftop unit, participating in the challenge's 10- to 14-ton category, aims to deliver high performance in cold climates and features advanced controls that may help reduce energy costs depending on application and conditions.

A prototype unit has begun a real-world field performance assessment at a commercial site in Indiana; additional field testing is planned at a DOE site in Washington state this summer.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HVAC innovator LG Electronics announced that its commercial heat pump rooftop unit has successfully completed the laboratory validation phase of the U.S Department of Energy (DOE) Commercial Building HVAC Technology Challenge. Spearheaded by LG's U.S. Air Conditioning Technologies division, this achievement supports LG's ongoing development of high efficiency, all-electric HVAC equipment intended to help reduce energy consumption and energy costs in commercial buildings, subject to application and operating conditions.

LG Electronics' next-gen 10-ton heat pump rooftop unit has completed lab validation for the U.S. DOE's HVAC Technology Challenge. The high-performance unit, designed for cold climates and may help reduce energy costs, is now undergoing real-world field testing.

Driving Advanced Heat Pump Technology

LG's participation in the DOE's Commercial Building HVAC Technology Challenge reflects the company's commitment to accelerating the availability of high-efficiency, market-ready heat pump rooftop units (RTUs) for commercial customers. LG's advanced 10-ton, all-electric and compact unit is developed to support performance in cold climates, delivering heating capacity and efficiency across a range of ambient conditions, including low temperatures, subject to installation and operating conditions. The unit also integrates R-32 low-GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerant as a core component of its configuration.

"Our successful validation in the DOE Technology Challenge highlights LG's commitment to meeting commercial market needs," said Gautham Devarakonda, HVAC product development and engineering manager at LG Electronics USA. "LG's 10-ton heat pump RTU, participating in the challenge's 10- to 14-ton category, demonstrated strong heating performance and efficiency in laboratory testing, including operation at low ambient temperatures down to minus 10°F, while supporting broader performance efforts."

Innovative Design and Grid-Interactive Capabilities

The LG heat pump RTU is engineered to support efficiency and flexibility. The unit employs advanced technology that allows for precise refrigerant flow control, compressor and electric heating capabilities, and dual-sensing control for humidity and temperature, enabling it to provide performance in extreme cold climates while minimizing the reliance on electric resistance heating. This approach may help improve overall system efficiency depending on system configuration and operating conditions.

Key features of LG's validated RTU include:

High Heating Performance: Achieves high heating capacity and Coefficient of Performance at low ambient temperatures, in accordance with applicable DOE test conditions where specified. The unit demonstrated performance improvement in controlled testing conditions including IVHEC, H-10Max Capacity, H10Max COP2 and IVEC, with results varying based on application and conditions.

Achieves high heating capacity and Coefficient of Performance at low ambient temperatures, in accordance with applicable DOE test conditions where specified. The unit demonstrated performance improvement in controlled testing conditions including IVHEC, H-10Max Capacity, H10Max COP2 and IVEC, with results varying based on application and conditions. Low-GWP Refrigerant: Utilizes a SNAP-approved refrigerant.

Utilizes a SNAP-approved refrigerant. Advanced Controls: Supports integration with building automation systems with additional grid-interactive and demand flexibility capabilities planned for future phases of development.

Supports integration with building automation systems with additional grid-interactive and demand flexibility capabilities planned for future phases of development. Application Flexibility: Enables integration into both new installations and replacement applications, helping streamline across a range of project conditions.

Real-World Validation and Future Impact

Following successful laboratory validation at Intertek, LG's heat pump RTU has entered its initial phase of real-world performance assessment through field trials. A prototype unit has been successfully installed at a large retail store in Zionsville, Indiana, and a second prototype unit is scheduled for installation at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory research facility in Richland, Wash. Data collected from this first phase of field trials at these sites will be evaluated to assess energy performance, operation and reliability.

Additional field testing is planned for the summer to further validate performance across diverse commercial environments. Testing will be ongoing process through 2027, and the insights gained may inform future utility incentives, procurement specifications and regulatory consideration.

For more information about LG's U.S. air conditioning business, visit www.lghvac.com. Photos are available here.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Performance statements are based on laboratory testing and/or early field trial data under specific conditions. Actual results may vary based on installation, climate, controls configuration and use. Product features and availability are subject to change.

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating, air conditioning, water heating, and building controls. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual revenues of more than $60 billion. Learn more about LG's HVAC offerings at lghvac.com or follow on social: LinkedIn, YouTube, X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

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SOURCE LG Electronics USA