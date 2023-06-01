GameAbove and Eastern Michigan University Helps Fuel the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

GameAbove's $150K donation to EMU's Center for Entrepreneurship helps launch and sustain an Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Venture Challenge.

YPSILANTI, Mich., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove at Eastern Michigan University, an alumni-led philanthropic group advancing academic and athletic programs, announces its commitment to boosting entrepreneurship in Michigan. GameAbove's $150,000 financial support to EMU's Center for Entrepreneurship in 2021 kickstarted the Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Venture Challenge. It is now entering its fourth cohort this fall, 2023.

"GameAbove has been a long-time advocate for the Center of Entrepreneurship at EMU," says Chris Kaufman, StockX co-founder, and GameAbove advisory board member. "Dr. Chowdhury and his team are doing a tremendous job. As the Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship continues to evolve and grow in popularity, GameAbove will continue to add resources and give our time to ensure its success."

Since its inaugural cohort, Kaufman and other GameAbove advisory board members, John Tuttle, vice chairman of NYSE Group, and Zach Wigal, founder of Gamers Outreach, have taken part as guest speakers, mentors, and judges, as well as sponsor participants.

The Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship is an eight-week hybrid program that offers business instruction, professional coaching, mentorship, and networking, led by distinguished professor Dr. Sanjib Chowdhury. The program ends with a venture challenge where participants can win a $25,000 business expense fund. Past winners include Sarah Beatty, Culturewell (Winter 2022), Achsha Jones, Trip Slip (Fall 2022), and Dabish Yahkind, SolSummit (Winter 2023).

"We cannot be more grateful for GameAbove's support and confidence in this certificate program," says Dr. Sanjib Chowdhury, director of the Center for Entrepreneurship. "The group has been instrumental behind the scenes. This certificate program has expanded the EMU College of Business entrepreneurship platform. "We have amazing faculty, and our graduate entrepreneurship program is ranked among the top 50 in the nation by The Princeton Review. EMU has all the resources to help entrepreneurs be successful."

Aspiring entrepreneurs with scalable business ideas and high growth potential can apply for the next cohort beginning Sept. 30. The application deadline is Sept. 6. For more information or to apply, visit emich.edu/ece.

About the Center for Entrepreneurship

Established in 1986, EMU's Center for Entrepreneurship (CFE) strives to enhance a culture of entrepreneurship in the EMU community by supporting a strong entrepreneurship curriculum and offering a variety of co-curricular programs. The CFE also encourages local entrepreneurship by engaging EMU students and faculty in innovation, business creation and growth in southeast Michigan.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 14,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and its graduate school. National publications regularly recognize EMU for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. Visit the University's rankings and points of pride websites to learn more. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website. To stay up to date on University news, activities and announcements, visit EMU Today.

About GameAbove

GameAbove at EMU's primary focus is to help shape, inspire and support the current and future students at Eastern Michigan University by reaching new heights in learning through transformation and inspiration in the educational experience. GameAbove aspires to help improve the higher education experience by exploring and supporting innovative financial models to sustain universities, enhancing the campus environment, elevating athletics, promoting pioneering academic programs, and creative giving within the community. To learn more, visit www.gameabove.com.

