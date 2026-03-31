GameAbove Giving Commits $1 Million to Support Teacher Housing at Aspen Country Day School

Investment advances critical housing initiative to help recruit and retain educators in the Roaring Fork Valley

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove Giving today announced a $1 million philanthropic investment in Aspen Country Day School to support the expansion and sustainability of faculty housing—an essential initiative aimed at attracting and retaining high-quality educators in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Drawing of two brand-new one-bedroom units on the campus of Aspen Country Day School

The gift reflects GameAbove Giving's broader commitment to supporting educational institutions and the caring individuals who power them, with a focus on expanding access, strengthening communities, and creating lasting impact. Since 2019, GameAbove has donated more than $38 million to community initiatives, including more than $24 million to academic programs, youth STEM initiatives, and scholarships.

"The heartbeat of any meaningful organization is its people, our mission is to provide these educators with the foundation they need to ensure sustainable success in the classroom," said Ashley E. Beal, senior vice president of GameAbove. "Accessible housing plays a critical role in that for these educators and the students they inspire. Aspen Country Day School is taking a thoughtful approach to supporting its teachers, and we're proud to help see this project to completion.

Aspen Country Day School has identified affordable housing as a critical factor in maintaining faculty excellence in a region where housing availability remains limited and highly competitive. The school's current efforts include the development of two new one-bedroom units on campus, expected to be completed by September, as well as the purchase of two additional units at Basalt's Midland Residences.

Together, these four units represent an immediate priority within a broader housing strategy, with a total project cost of approximately $4 million and a targeted completion timeline of mid-2026. The school currently owns eight apartments dedicated to faculty, forming a long-term asset that supports teacher retention and institutional stability.

"Providing housing for our teachers is not just a benefit—it's a necessity in this valley," said Josh Wolman, Head of School at Aspen Country Day School. "This investment from GameAbove Giving allows us to continue attracting and supporting exceptional educators who are deeply committed to our students. It's a powerful affirmation of the role teachers play in shaping strong, vibrant communities."

Aspen Country Day School's approach centers on acquiring and maintaining housing that can be offered to faculty at attainable rental rates—providing a reliable alternative in a market where public housing programs are oversubscribed. As a private institution, the school relies on philanthropic support to fund these efforts.

GameAbove Giving's investment contributes to the school's ongoing "True to Tomorrow" capital campaign, a $25 million initiative focused on advancing key priorities including faculty housing, academic programming, and teacher wellness. With more than half of the campaign goal already achieved, current efforts are concentrated on completing housing developments and further enhancing educational offerings.

About GameAbove

GameAbove is a privately held global investment company backed by CapStone Holdings Inc. Brands include GameAbove Sports, GameAbove Entertainment and GameAbove Giving. GameAbove is rooted in philanthropy and dedicated to inspiring greatness through sports, entertainment, technology and youth academies. To learn more, visit GameAbove.com. Follow GameAbove on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @GameAbove, X @Game_Above and YouTube @GameAbove.

SOURCE GameAbove