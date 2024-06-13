GameAbove Joins the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Showcasing Its Presence in Southeast Michigan

Support of Detroit's PGA TOUR event reflects GameAbove's commitment to its sports and philanthropic initiatives in the region

DETROIT, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove, a successful multifaceted brand consisting of charitable giving, capital investment, sports entertainment, and media ventures, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic and the Delta Dental Pro-Am. GameAbove's distinctive support for Detroit's PGA TOUR event underscores its dedication to sports excellence at every level and community engagement throughout Southeast Michigan.

Detroit will host the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 25 to 30 at the Detroit Golf Club. GameAbove will participate in the Delta Dental Pro-Am and have a significant brand presence in fan engagement areas throughout the tournament. The Delta Dental Pro-Am enables golf fans to watch many pros up close playing the course before the 72-hole tournament begins on Thursday, June 27. GameAbove will be joined by former Detroit Lions and current Lions Radio Network sideline reporter TJ Lang. Anthony Tomey, the owner and CEO of The Tomey Group, which operates multiple Jimmy John's stores in Michigan and owns Detroit-based brands 8 Mile Vodka and Born in Detroit apparel, will also join GameAbove in the Delta Dental Pro-Am.

"Participating in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit is special for us," said Chao Sun, Vice President of Investments at CapStone Holdings Inc. and GameAbove President of EMU Partnership. "Our launch of GameAbove Sports, in collaboration with EMU, underscores our dedication to promoting and growing sports like golf and establishing EMU as a destination school for pro-caliber golfers. We look forward to seeing former EMU players at this event soon. We take pride in our contributions to this region and are excited about our future in this great city and state."

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is known for its tradition of golf excellence and commitment to charitable initiatives in Greater Detroit, which perfectly aligns with GameAbove's philanthropic mission of giving back and community involvement. Since its start in 2019, GameAbove has contributed over $34 million to special causes and initiatives. This includes $7 million in scholarships and grants to college students in Michigan, as well as over $1 million to social impact initiatives in Southeast Michigan.

GameAbove has also been acknowledged for its $14.5 million in support to the EMU Golf program. In January, the new $8 million GameAbove Golf Performance Center opened at Eagle Crest Golf Course. The state-of-the-art training complex spans 13,000 square feet. Recently, GameAbove extended its commitment to EMU Golf with a $6.5 million commitment to elevate and support various facets of the program.

GameAbove is a successful multifaceted brand consisting of charitable giving, capital investments, sports entertainment, and media ventures. It provides its portfolio companies the power to propel their business to the next level, fan and athlete experiences that aim to grow sports, and awe-inspiring cinematic experiences. Brands include GameAbove Capital, GameAbove Entertainment, GameAbove Sports, and GameAbove Giving. To learn more, visit www.gameabove.com.

