GameAbove Sports Announces Strategic Partnership and Meaningful Investment with Sports Travel Group

Golf Traveller is a multi-national, ultra-premium global golf tourism specialist. The company specializes in creating customized travel packages that typically include access to prestigious golf courses, luxury accommodations, and exclusive experiences designed to enhance the overall enjoyment of the sport. This year, the Troon Partners Network established a multi-year partnership with Golf Traveller, designating it as a "Preferred International Travel Partner" of Troon.

GameAbove Sports is expanding its presence in the golf industry through a strategic investment and partnership with Golf Traveller. This collaboration combines GameAbove Sports' expertise in sports investments with Golf Traveller's specialized knowledge of golf tourism and lifestyle. GameAbove Sports has a history of supporting initiatives aimed at growing and enhancing the game of golf, including grassroots player development programs, the construction of state-of-the-art golf training facilities, and current investments in innovative new golf technology soon to be released.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sports Travel Group and Golf Traveller as they continue to broaden their reach and impact within the global golf community," said GameAbove Founder and Chairman Keith J. Stone. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision and partnering with transformative companies that inspire, engage, and deliver exceptional value to sports. Golf Traveller's recent partnership with Troon represents their momentum towards continuing to be a leader in providing exceptional golf experiences."

"Partnering with GameAbove Sports opens incredible opportunities to expand our reach and continue our journey of delivering innovative solutions within the world of golf and beyond," said Euan Gillon, CEO of Golf Traveller. "We are excited by the opportunities this alignment will present to both parties and we look forward to working more closely with Keith and his team in the years to come. Together, we aim to make meaningful contributions to the evolution of golf and sports tourism globally."

GameAbove Sports is dedicated to expanding its strategic portfolio by investing in professional and youth teams, franchises, and leagues worldwide. Its goal is to enhance the global presence of the athletes, teams, leagues, youth academies, and sports-related entities we partner with. GameAbove Sports employs innovative and flexible investment methods, taking meaningful minority and majority ownership positions.

Alongside their partnership with Sports Travel Group, GameAbove Sports has recently acquired a significant ownership stake in the Brisbane Bullets of the National Basketball League in Australia, as well as majority ownership of the BIG3's Detroit basketball team, which is set to begin to play in the summer of 2025. Additionally, GameAbove Sports is the new title sponsor of the 2024 college football bowl game in Detroit, known as the GameAbove Sports™ Bowl.

For the latest news and updates on GameAbove Sports investments and partnerships, visit GameAboveSports.com.

About Golf Traveller

A luxury golf travel, events and experiential business. Golf Traveller delivers a new standard in global golf travel and event experiences, creating storytelling fueled travel co-created with its customers.

Providing once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for individuals to see, play and experience the world in ways they never thought imaginable, the business is built around a simple promise to provide the best-in-class for all aspects of every trip and experience - delivered by an experienced team of golf, event and luxury travel professionals.

For more information visit www.golftraveller.com.

Follow Golf Traveller on Instagram @golf_travellers and LinkedIn @golftraveller.

About GameAbove

GameAbove is a successful multifaceted brand consisting of charitable giving, capital investment, sports entertainment, and media ventures. It provides its portfolio companies the power to propel their business to the next level, fan and athlete experiences that aim to grow sports, and awe-inspiring cinematic experiences. Brands include GameAbove Capital, GameAbove Entertainment, GameAbove Sports, and GameAbove Giving. CapStone Holdings Inc. is the parent company of GameAbove. To learn more, visit GameAbove.com.

Follow GameAbove on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @GameAbove, X @Game_Above and YouTube @GameAbove.

SOURCE GameAbove