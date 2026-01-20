GameAbove Sports Expands Golf-Tech Portfolio With Investment in Smart Ball Innovator CHIP'd

Putting-focused smart ball technology turns everyday practice into measurable progress for players and coaches

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove Sports announced an investment in CHIP'd, a sports technology company pioneering smart golf balls with embedded electronics designed to deliver real-time performance data. The investment reflects GameAbove Sports' expanding role as an active investor in golf-focused innovation aimed at improving player development, coaching, and measurable progress across the game.

GameAbove Sports x CHIP'd Golf

CHIP'd's first product, CHIP'd Golf, is a putting-specific smart golf ball and companion mobile app that captures detailed performance data during practice. Built for players, instructors, academies, and training facilities, CHIP'd Golf tracks make-and-miss outcomes, launch conditions, distance, and additional putting metrics—helping turn repetition into insight and practice into measurable improvement. The platform supports gamified training, objective feedback, and data-driven coaching in virtually any putting environment.

At the center of CHIP'd's technology is Intellicore™, a patented, first-of-its-kind embedded core that measures every movement and position of a ball and transmits data to a paired mobile app in real time. The technology is designed to integrate directly into the manufacturing process for nearly any sports ball, positioning CHIP'd for scalable applications beyond golf.

Our approach is to support technologies that can be integrated effectively and scaled with purpose," said Ashley E. Beal, senior vice president of operations at GameAbove Sports. "CHIP'd has developed a practical, data-driven solution that aligns with how athletes train and how coaches teach, making it a strong addition to our growing golf-tech portfolio.

Adam Squire, director of sports operations at GameAbove Sports, said the company was drawn to the technology's practical value for instructors and training environments.

"What makes CHIP'd compelling is its seamless integration into everyday practice. CHIP'd Golf provides immediate, objective feedback without altering the feel of the putting experience. It emphasizes accountability by offering players a clear, measurable way to track their progress and reinforce purposeful practice."

For CHIP'd, the partnership supports the company's mission to make advanced performance data accessible during routine practice.

"GameAbove Sports understands the intersection of technology, coaching, and athlete development," said Josh Marris, co-founder and chief executive officer of CHIP'd. "Their support accelerates our ability to bring Intellicore and CHIP'd Golf to more players and coaches, helping transform how putting is practiced and evaluated."

The investment adds to GameAbove Sports' growing golf portfolio, which includes strategic investments and partnerships across performance technology, competition platforms, and athlete development initiatives. Together, GameAbove Sports and CHIP'd aim to support the modernization of golf training through scalable, data-driven tools designed to benefit players at every level.

About CHIP'd

CHIP'd is a sports technology company developing embedded smart-ball solutions that deliver real-time performance data from inside the ball itself. Its patented Intellicore™ technology measures movement and position without altering the athlete experience. CHIP'd's first product, CHIP'd Golf, applies this technology to putting, enabling players, coaches, academies, and facilities to turn practice into measurable progress while laying the foundation for broader multi-sport applications. To learn more about CHIP'd, visit www.chipdsports.com or contact CHIP'd at [email protected].

About GameAbove

GameAbove is a privately held global investment company backed by CapStone Holdings Inc. Brands include GameAbove Sports, GameAbove Entertainment and GameAbove Giving. GameAbove is rooted in philanthropy and dedicated to inspiring greatness through sports, entertainment, technology and youth academies. To learn more, visit GameAbove.com. Follow GameAbove on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @GameAbove, X @Game_Above and YouTube @GameAbove.

