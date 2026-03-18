GameChange Energy Helps Accelerate Projects Ahead of July 4 Deadline

In-house transformer manufacturing and torque tube fabrication help customers achieve start of construction to meet July 4th legislative deadline.

NORWALK, Conn., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Energy Technologies, the global infrastructure company delivering module-to-grid energy infrastructure, today announced a strategic initiative to help customers secure "Start of Construction" (SOC) status ahead of the July 4th cutoff established under pending federal reconciliation legislation.

GameChange Transformer Factory

To support developers and asset owners working to preserve eligibility under current federal incentive frameworks, GameChange Energy is proactively manufacturing critical long-lead components, including project-specific transformers or fabricating torque tubes in advance of site mobilization, both of which are valid ways to qualify projects for the start of construction. These actions are designed to enable customers to meet physical work and safe harbor requirements in time-sensitive project environments.

"Time is of the essence for many developers navigating the July 4 deadline," said Phillip Vyhanek, CEO at GameChange Energy. "By advancing procurement and fabrication of essential equipment like transformers or torque tubes, we are giving our customers a clear, actionable path to achieving Start of Construction and protecting project economics."

Mitigating Risk Through Early Manufacturing

Transformers remain one of the most supply-constrained and schedule-critical components in utility-scale solar projects. By committing to early manufacturing slots and securing production capacity, GameChange Energy helps customers mitigate supply chain risk and demonstrate substantial progress toward project completion.

Alternatively, the fabrication of torque tubes — a core structural component of GameChange Energy's tracker systems — allows projects to meet physical work tests while ensuring alignment with final engineering and site specifications.

These measures provide developers with:

Accelerated project schedules

Reduced exposure to long-lead procurement delays

Clear documentation to support SOC qualification

Greater certainty around incentive eligibility

A Proven Partner in Time-Sensitive Markets

GameChange Energy has a long track record of helping customers navigate policy transitions and supply chain volatility. With domestic and global manufacturing capacity, the company is uniquely positioned to execute under compressed timelines.

"Our priority is protecting our customers' investments," added Vyhanek. "We are leveraging our manufacturing scale, supplier relationships, and operational flexibility to ensure developers can move forward with confidence."

Developers seeking to secure production capacity prior to the July 4 deadline are encouraged to contact GameChange Energy immediately to discuss project timelines and component availability.

About GameChange Energy

GameChange Energy Technologies is a global energy infrastructure company delivering integrated, highly engineered systems for utility-scale renewable and critical power projects. Through our portfolio of operating companies, GameChange Solar and GameChange BOS, we provide trackers, racking, eBOS, fixed tilt mounting, transformers, monitoring, and customized solutions that reduce risk and deliver reliable performance worldwide. With a rapidly expanding global footprint and a substantial portfolio of deployed projects across multiple continents, GameChange Energy Technologies is engineering the future of clean energy.

Media Contact:

Lisa Andrews

Director of Marketing

GameChange Energy

[email protected]

SOURCE GameChange Energy Technologies