GameChange Genius Tracker to Meet 100% IRA Made in USA Requirements

The company supports over 2,500 U.S. jobs through its solar tracker manufacturing and development.

NORWALK, Conn., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, the third1 largest global supplier of solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants announced that by Q4 2025, the company's Genius Tracker™ will meet the maximum value of domestic content for solar trackers2.

Building on the company's current qualifying components, our current "Made in the USA" supply chain already supports torque tubes, foundations, controllers, multiple structural fasteners, and rails. GameChange will add U.S.-made drive systems, dampers, motors, and fasteners to the list of qualifying manufactured product components for Genius Tracker in 2025.

GameChange has long been a leader in domestic manufacturing, having produced in the U.S. since 2012, and announced earlier this year that its U.S. domestic production was expanded to 35 GW of annual capacity. As a minimum standard for its customers, the U.S.-produced solar tracker content is currently 70%, with over 80% available today upon request.

"GameChange has listened to our customers and is committed to increasing the percentage of domestically manufactured components to help ensure our customers qualify for the IRA 10% bonus for their projects," said Phil Vyhanek, President of GameChange Solar. "The IRA has been a great catalyst for the growth of our domestic manufacturing and, in turn, the jobs that it creates. Between our internal and direct supply chain employment, we are very proud to support over 2,500 U.S. jobs in the solar industry."

GameChange is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 32 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

1 As determined by S&P Global and Wood Mackenzie based on their 2023 surveys.

2 As provided by the May 2024 Department of Treasury guidance with simplified safe harbor domestic content calculation tables.

