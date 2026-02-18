GameChange Solar Launches GeniusShip to Transform Solar Site Logistics

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt solutions, today announced the launch of GeniusShip, an advanced logistics enhancement designed to streamline site receiving, improve material visibility, and reduce installation delays across utility-scale solar projects.

Solar Project Site - GameChange Solar Trackers

With GeniusShip, every GameChange Solar delivery now arrives equipped with a unique QR code, giving site teams instant access to detailed shipment information. By scanning the code, teams can view component-level data, including part descriptions, quantities, and the anticipated installation zone, eliminating guesswork and improving accuracy during receiving.

Unlike static delivery documentation, GeniusShip dynamically adapts to real-world site conditions. Upon delivery, the system calculates the required installation zone in real time, adjusting to site-specific constraints and changes. This flexibility enables receiving teams to make faster, more informed decisions while ensuring materials are staged exactly where they are needed.

GeniusShip is purpose-built to improve inbound site logistics, helping developers and EPCs reduce material handling, minimize re-staging, and lower labor costs. By enabling precise material placement from the moment shipments arrive, GeniusShip supports more efficient construction workflows and accelerates project schedules.

"GeniusShip brings clarity and control to one of the most complex phases of solar construction," said Phillip Vyhanek, GameChange Solar CEO. "By combining real-time data, site adaptability, and simple QR access, we're helping our partners receive, stage, and install materials more efficiently than ever before."

GeniusShip is now standard on GameChange Solar deliveries and reflects the company's continued commitment to innovation across the full project lifecycle.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 53 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design and software, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky, optimizing plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information, visit www.gamechangesolar.com

