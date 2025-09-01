GameChange Solar expands into New Zealand with Bright Fern Energy's Dannevirke Solar Farm

SYDNEY, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, announced that it has secured its first solar tracker project in New Zealand with Bright Fern Energy's upcoming Dannevirke Solar Farm. The 23 MWp utility-scale project marks a key milestone in GameChange Solar's footprint in Oceania, expanding its tracker presence into a new geography with locally adapted solutions. Bright Fern Energy is a cornerstone customer for GameChange Solar in the New Zealand market.

GameChange Solar expands its footprint into New Zealand with its Genius Tracker systems

The project will feature GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker™ 1P system with a four-string configuration and integrated SpeedClamp™ technology, designed to reduce module installation time and costs. This will be the first deployment of speed clamps in the region. The system is also equipped with HailStow™ functionality, which tilts modules to a safer angle during hail events, helping to mitigate potential damage and reduce insurance premiums. GameChange Solar's early engineering involvement, particularly the detailed cut and fill assessment, was a key differentiator in optimising site design and reducing overall project costs.

"GameChange Solar brought engineering insight, experience, and a clear understanding of project execution from an early stage in the process," said Cassidy Prent, acting Chief Executive Officer, Bright Fern Energy. "They aligned with our technical priorities and were able to provide solutions tailored to our site conditions. We see them as a strong partner for this project."

Located near the town of Dannevirke, the project is expected to be commissioned by March 2026. It represents the first of three fully consented projects that Bright Fern Energy will be taking through construction over the next 18 months.

"Our collaboration with Bright Fern Energy is an important step in strengthening our presence in New Zealand and across Oceania," said Vaibhav Joshi, Managing Director – Oceania, GameChange Solar. "Our technology is designed to adapt to varied terrain and weather conditions, enabling more efficient builds and long-term reliability for utility-scale projects in this region. This project reflects our ability to align with developer objectives and deliver solutions that perform both in design and on the ground."

About GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 48 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

About Bright Fern Energy

Bright Fern Energy is a New Zealand based vertically integrated renewable energy platform focused on the development, construction, long-term ownership and operation of utility scale solar and battery energy storage systems. Backed by private equity and led by an experienced team of renewable energy professionals, Bright Fern Energy has a pipeline of projects exceeding 550MW in development across the North and South Islands.

