GameChange Solar Launches Distributed Generation (DG) Solar Division to Advance Commercial, Industrial, and Community Solar Solutions

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar (GCS), a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking solutions, announced the introduction of its Distributed Generation (DG) Solar Division. This strategic expansion enables GameChange Solar to provide customized, high-performance solutions for commercial, industrial, and community solar projects nationwide. The DG Division is supported by dedicated sales, engineering, and customer service teams, all focused on rapid project delivery, technical excellence, and exceptional customer experience.

Leveraging its vast experience in large-scale solar projects, GameChange Solar adapts proven technologies and best practices to address the unique requirements of distributed generation. The company's industry-leading Genius Tracker™ and fixed-tilt systems are designed for easy installation and exceptional durability, ensuring long-term project performance. GameChange Solar's comprehensive project support includes hands-on technical guidance, proactive project management, and responsive after-sales service, empowering customers to execute complex DG installations confidently.

"Distributed generation represents a fast-growing and strategically critical segment of the renewable energy market," said Phillip Vyhanek, Chief Executive Officer at GameChange Solar. "By capitalizing on our expertise in utility-scale solar deployments and continued investment in domestic supply chains, GameChange Solar delivers robust racking systems that set new benchmarks for quality, reliability, and long-term value for our partners."

"We help EPCs, developers, and asset owners build faster, generate more energy, and improve project economics," said Teresa Zhao, Head of Distributed Generation Sales at GameChange Solar. "Our integrated approach—combining advanced engineering, efficient logistics, and industry-leading delivery—reduces total installed costs, accelerates construction, and simplifies long-term operations."

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 53 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design and software, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky, optimizing plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

