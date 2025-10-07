GameChange Solar Introduces Rivet Solution for Faster, Lower-Maintenance PV Module Installation

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global provider of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking solutions, is announcing the availability of a rivet connection option for module mounting on its Genius Tracker™ system. This solution provides EPCs and project owners with an alternative to traditional bolted module connections, offering benefits in both installation speed and long-term maintenance.

A faster, low-maintenance way to build solar—introducing rivet-mounted modules from GameChange Solar.

"By integrating rivet-mounted modules into our Genius Tracker system, we are providing customers with greater flexibility in how they build and maintain solar projects," said Vaibhav Joshi, Managing Director, Oceania and SEA at GameChange Solar. "This innovation allows for streamlined installation and long-term reliability, making solar deployment even more efficient."

While most PV projects use bolted connections between the racking system and modules, rivets present a compelling alternative. Rivets allow for a non-torqued connection to pre-punched module mounting holes, which can reduce installation time and eliminate the need for torque checks over the lifespan of the project.

The new rivet option has undergone extensive testing to validate both performance and reliability. Per testing at Intertek and GameChange Solar's Research and Design Facility, the two-piece rivet was found to be compliant with the applicable sections of the UL 2703 standard. Additionally, in-house testing at the company's installation training center evaluated installation and removal tools, providing practical insights into field deployment.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 48 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky, optimizing plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

