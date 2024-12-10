GameChange Solar Offers Reliable Solutions to Meet ITC Safe Harbor Deadlines

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a global leader in solar tracking and racking solutions for ground-mounted PV projects, is enabling solar project developers to meet their Investment Tax Credit (ITC) safe harbor requirements with its Genius Tracker™ and fixed-tilt systems. Thanks to its U.S.-based manufacturing and rapid delivery capabilities, GameChange Solar ensures developers can adhere to critical timelines.

A standout feature of the GameChange Genius Tracker™ is its flexible design, which allows for future adjustments to panel types without incurring costly change orders—a significant advantage over many competitors.

"We understand the concerns developers and owners face with potential ITC changes," said Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar. "To address this, we're offering safe harbor solutions for our trackers and fixed-tilt systems. Our flexible architecture minimizes or eliminates added costs if module types are modified, unlike competitor systems where such changes may be difficult or even impossible."

GameChange Solar remains committed to supporting project developers with reliable, adaptable solutions to keep projects on track and within budget, ensuring long-term success.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is the third largest global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 37 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information visit www.gamechangesolar.com

Contact:

Lisa Andrews

Director of Marketing

GameChange Solar

[email protected]

SOURCE GameChange Solar