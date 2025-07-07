GameChange Solar Secures Landmark 1.25 GW Tracker Deal for Abydos II in Egypt

DUBAI, UAE, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, announced that it has signed a contract with CEEC-ZTPC to supply its Genius Tracker™ 1P Single Row system for the Abydos Solar PV Plant - Phase II in Egypt. Developed by AMEA Power and built by CEEC-ZTPC, the project will combine 1 GWac solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). With this order, GameChange Solar's cumulative capacity in Egypt stands at nearly 3 GW; establishing the company as one of the largest solar tracker providers in the region.

"We're honored to continue our partnership with CEEC-ZTPC and support AMEA Power in delivering another transformative energy project," said Vikas Bansal, President – International, GameChange Solar. "Following the successful execution of Abydos I, a 560 MW project that has now reached commercial operation, this significant order reflects the trust we've built through strong collaboration and reliable execution. We're proud to contribute our technology and expertise to a project that's shaping the future of energy in Africa."

As one of the largest solar-plus-storage projects in Africa, Abydos-II marks a major milestone in Egypt's push to achieve 42% renewable energy generation by 2030. Commissioning of the project is scheduled for May 2026.

Spread across 20 square kilometers in the Aswan Governorate, the mega-plant is expected to generate around 3,000 GWh of electricity annually, enough to power over 500,000 households and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 1 million tonnes each year.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 43 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information about GameChange Solar and its solar tracking solutions, visit www.gamechangesolar.com.

Media Contact

Nisha Wadhwani

Lead – Marketing, GameChange Solar

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg