HushLoudly recognizes influential, introverted leadership on World Introvert Day.

CHICAGO, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HushLoudly, a podcast dedicated to amplifying introverted voices has released "Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2025." This list features introverted leaders whose social media influence, podcasts, coaching, and careers have raised awareness and increased understanding of individual differences. The 2025 Gamechangers represent nine U.S. states, the Czech Republic, the Solomon Islands, and the United Kingdom.

Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2025

The selection process evaluated impact and contributions made through advocacy, education, content creation, support, and innovative efforts related to introversion or their respective areas of expertise.

"Thanks to the advocacy and expertise of these trailblazers, the narrative is shifting as they dismantle misperceptions and offer valuable insights through their leadership and innovation as experts in their fields," said Dr. Jeri Bingham, Founder of HushLoudly and Black Introvert Week (February 8-15)

Abounding Solutions: Professional Training, Coaching;

Katerina Budinova, MBA: Speaker, Founder & CEO, Women Front Network;

Danielle Coleman, PhD, RN: Nursing Professor;

Delitha Morrow Coles: Communications Executive;

Dominique Colyer, M.Ed: Executive Director, Financial Aid;

Talaya Dendy: Cancer Doula;

Nicky Diver-Clarke: Communications Strategist;

David Hall: Author, Speaker, Podcaster: The Quiet and Strong Podcast;

Dimitria A. Harding, DBA, EdD: Provost and Chief Campus Officer;

Kennadi Harris: Content Writer;

Laurie Helgoe, PhD: Psychologist, Author, Educator;

Deidra M.B. Smith: Chief Human Resources Officer;

Anita Moore-Bohannon, EdD: Vice President, Student Affairs;

Remondlyn Sabio, MBA: Business Advisor, Finance Coach;

Sam Sheppard: Author, Keynote Speaker, Consultant;

Relando Thompkins-Jones: Social Justice Educator, Creator & Host: Social Justice Origin Stories;

Capre Yates: Introvert Connection;

Iveta Zaklasnikova, PCC ICF: Founder & CEO, The Quantum Leadership.

Abounding Solutions is a professional training and coaching company founded by Carol Stewart, MSc, FloL, a Coaching Psychologist who was named to the 2023 Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch list. This year, Stewart's company was nominated for hosting the inaugural Introverted Leaders Conference 2024 (London), which provided practical tools, networking opportunities, and exclusive access to expert panels and workshops.

The Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch lists can be found at hushloudly.com/gamechangers.

HushLoudly is an award-winning podcast that amplifies the voice of introverts and is the brand behind global recognition lists, Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch 2023, 2024, 2025, Best Companies for Introverts 2025 and Black Introvert Week, 2/18-2/15. HushLoudly Founder Dr. Jeri Bingham is an introvert advocate, podcaster, presenter and instructor whose research and coursework focuses on how introverts inform, influence and lead.

Contact:

Jeri Bingham, [email protected]

SOURCE HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined