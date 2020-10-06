Gamelearn launches authoring tool for creating training video games from scratch

MADRID, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide launch | October 15 | Sign up now for free!

On October 15, Gamelearn , the market leader in using video games for corporate training, will unveil the Editor , the first-ever authoring tool that allows users to create their own training video games -- all in just a matter of hours and without having to write a single line of code.

Gamelearn is excited about the possibilities of its new technology, which is a culmination of more than 15 years of experience in the field. "Now, any company, instructional designer, consultant, business school, university, etc. will have the power to turn their training content into fun, professional-grade video games their employees or students will actually love playing." says Gamelearn CEO Ibrahim Jabary.

This groundbreaking new tool democratizes the entire process of video game creation. It used to take millions of dollars, years of man-hours, and multiple highly-specialized teams to develop and launch a game, but now one person can do it all in just a tiny fraction of the time and cost.

With the current health crisis forcing digital transformation upon many companies, it's now more important than ever for organizations to offer online training tools to their employees. Additionally, by basing these online courses on experiential learning and personalized feedback, as Gamelearn's technology does, students are proven to be more engaged with the material and excited to learn.

Gamelearn will be presenting its new authoring tool for the first time on October 15th in a live-stream to thousands of training professionals around the world. If you want to learn more, visit the event's website .

"Whenever we look at the market to see what's new in terms of digital learning, Gamelearn's name always ends up on the top of our list. We have high hopes for this year's Annual Event, not only because it's always on the cutting edge of the industry and full of excitement, but also because we're excited to start working with the Editor as soon as we can." says Pablo A. Michel Ortega, PepsiCo LATAM's Digital Learning Manager.

About Gamelearn:

Gamelearn is the market leader in video game and gamified training for companies and organizations. The company, founded in 2007, has revolutionized the corporate training and internal communication sector thanks to its game-based learning platform. Gamelearn currently has more than 3,500 corporate clients from over 60 countries.

Website: www.game-learn.com

SOURCE Gamelearn

Related Links

https://game-learn.com/

