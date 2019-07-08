Gamers break fundraising records for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with GuardianCon, raise $4 million

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcasters, artists and other gaming industry professionals gathered last week at GuardianCon for its annual event and to celebrate the impact they have made in charitable giving. The event raised $4 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, surpassing its goal for the second year in a row.

For this year's event, famous gamers and content creators such as CohhCarnage, Tfue and What's Good Games participated with DrLupo acting as the anchor. These well-known streamers leveraged their platforms by participating in live-stream broadcasts and asking fans to donate to St. Jude. Through events like GuardianCon, the gaming community has raised over $17 million to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Bungie, a video game studio, brought in $400,000 during its four-hour stream. DrLupo's four-hour stream brought in more than $920,000, the most any streamer has raised in event history.

Ben "DrLupo" Lupo has supported St. Jude in a number of ways. He attended the St. Jude PLAY LIVE Summit last April, where he was able to experience the St. Jude mission firsthand with his wife and fellow creator, MrsDrLupo. In addition, he also created his own 24-hour livestream, #BuildAgainstCancer, that allowed him to raise over $1 million for St. Jude in 2018.

"GuardianCon and its creators continue to build on their history of giving back through their partnership and dedication to the mission of St. Jude," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The gaming community is transforming the landscape of charitable giving and demonstrating what a significant impact gaming can make. We have learned so much from their innovation and creativity, and we sincerely thank them for the outpouring of generosity they have shown toward the children of St. Jude."

"It's an honor to work alongside St. Jude and bring their message into the gaming space," said Ben Broman, Charity Director at GuardianCon. "It's truly amazing to see the good gaming does in the world when we all work together for such an incredible cause."

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

