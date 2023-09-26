Gamers vs. Disasters: The American Red Cross invites gamers to support Disaster Relief

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross is hosting its annual Rescue Royale charity streaming event to help people affected by disasters big and small, including floods, wildfires and countless other crises. As families across the country feel the effects of more frequent and intense weather due to the climate crisis, gamers across the country are challenged to join an epic battle to support disaster relief.

Throughout the month of October, gamers can use their favorite platform to raise funds for the Red Cross, helping provide vital aid to communities impacted by disasters. Rescue Royale is open to individual gamers, professional and collegiate e-sports teams, and gaming communities who want to use their gaming skills to help others.

Gamers will have the opportunity to win prizes and are invited to host a charity stream or tournament, join the Gamers vs. Disasters fundraising campaign or invite fans and friends to play along. The variety of opportunities and tournaments are listed at www.rescueroyale.org.

Starting with the California floods in December 2022, the Red Cross has been continually responding to back-to-back disasters for several months. This summer alone, trained disaster workers have deployed in response to a super typhoon, massive flooding, extreme heat, the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history and multiple hurricanes.

"We are seeing more severe disasters, more often, in the face of the climate crisis — often impacting the same communities over and over," said Matt Riddle, Charity Streaming/Gaming Representative for the American Red Cross. "We're asking gamers to unite in support of disaster relief, helping us provide help and hope during what can be someone's worst day." 

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters every year, from single family home fires to large scale emergencies that impact multiple states. In the wake of disasters, donations help the Red Cross provide food, shelter, supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and financial assistance to those in need, as well as support the vehicles, warehouses and people that power disaster relief.

To learn more or join the challenge, visit rescueroyale.org.

About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

