GameSquare Announces Strategic Partnership with Rekt Brands Inc.

GameSquare to become agency of record under $2 million revenue agreement

Rekt partnership aligns with GameSquare's Web3 growth strategy and is the 2nd agency of record transaction announced in August for a total of $6.25 million of new revenue

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) ("GameSquare" or the "Company") a next-generation media, entertainment, technology, and onchain treasury company, today announced a new $2 million agency of record partnership with Rekt Brands Inc. ("Rekt"), the parent company behind Rekt Drinks, a beverage brand rapidly emerging as a cultural force in Web3, which is on course to sell over 1 million cans within its first 12 months of operations. This marks the second agency of record win for GameSquare in August 2025, bringing the total new Web3 revenue to $6.25 million and reinforcing the Company's position as a growth engine for crypto-native brands. The partnership builds on the momentum of GameSquare's Ethereum treasury strategy, which has positioned the Company among the top public ETH holders and cemented its role as a bridge between traditional capital markets and on-chain finance, tapping the cultural engines of gaming and media to drive durable growth.

"We are excited to announce our latest agency of record deal with Rekt," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Since launching our onchain strategy in July 2025, we have quickly established a strong and growing pipeline of crypto-native organizations seeking partners with proven capabilities to help them reach and engage audiences at scale. GameSquare's established operating platform positions us uniquely to meet this demand and we are excited to add Rekt Drinks and $REKT to our growing roster of Web3 partners and treasury assets."

Working with Rekt, a crypto-native consumer brand company at the forefront of culture, creativity, and community, GameSquare will collaborate on both physical and digital products, and experiences targeting gaming and crypto-native fans. GameSquare will also provide strategic guidance to Rekt to grow awareness for its currency, create new products, and merge the best of Rekt with immersive gaming worlds. Rekt will also gain brand placement on FaZe Esports' iconic jerseys, extending visibility across one of the largest youth culture and gaming platforms in the world.

"Rekt was never about just launching a drink, it's about building a movement," said Ovie Faruq, CEO and co-founder of Rekt Drinks. "With GameSquare, we're taking that movement global. Their dominance in gaming and youth culture makes them the ideal partner to accelerate our engagement loop, where community isn't just about being a consumer, it is the foundation of brand ownership. This is an opportunity to merge internet culture, Web3 mechanics, and new-age finance into something far bigger than just drinks."

$REKT Coin has a current fully diluted value of over $360 million according to CoinMarketCap.com, and is focused on developing and incentivizing several different verticals spanning art, culture, media, NFTs, and physical goods.

Rekt is born from the Rektguy NFT collection—a cult-favorite digital art project with a passionate, crypto-native community and high-profile holders including Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Bassjackers, and Gary Vaynerchuk. Paired with $REKT Coin, a brand-focused cryptocurrency earned through product purchases and community engagement, these digital assets fuel a closed-loop ecosystem where customers become stakeholders in brand sentiment.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ: GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare operates a blockchain-native Ethereum treasury management program designed to generate onchain yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com .

About Rekt

Rekt Brands Inc. is the parent company that owns the Rektguy NFT project, Rekt Drinks, and the Rekt brand intellectual property. Established from the success of the Rektguy NFT collection by artist Ovie Faruq (OSF), the brand has expanded into consumer goods and groundbreaking community equity models. Rekt aims to redefine brand ownership and engagement through its Web3 foundation, innovative products, and viral global community.

For more information go to https://rekt.com/ .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans, the success of Company's vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE GameSquare