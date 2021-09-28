GameTime Secures Broadcast Rights for Apex Legends Global Series Qualifiers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameTime is thrilled to announce that it has secured broadcast rights for both the North American and EMEA qualifiers of the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS).

The ALGS is a competitive ecosystem for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation Apex Legends players featuring a $5,000,000 (USD) total prize pool, culminating in the ALGS Championship. In the ALGS qualifiers, teams compete for a spot in the Pro League, where the top 40 teams from each region will battle to advance to the live-event playoffs.

"We are proud to partner with Electronic Arts to broadcast the Apex Legends Global Series to fans across the world," said Chris Roumayeh, Chief Executive Officer of GameTime. "With the rise of Apex, this is a great opportunity for gamers to watch their favorite teams compete at the highest level for significant prizes."

Fans can tune into the GameTime Twitch channel at www.twitch.tv/gametime_live starting at 1 p.m. EST (EMEA regional qualifiers) and 9 p.m. EST (North America regional qualifiers) on September 27, October 4, and October 11 to catch the tournament action live.

About GameTime

GameTime is a premier esports tournament organizer and operator headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan providing its partners with turnkey gaming events. GameTime employs professional event directors, casters, and operators ready to run online or in-person co-branded tournaments, gaming events or esports camps to improve gamers' skills on their favorite games. GameTime is also home to the Oakland University's varsity esports team.

