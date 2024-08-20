GAMETIME UNVEILS "GAMETIME PICKS" TO HELP FIND GREAT SEAT DEALS FOR SPORTS & MUSIC FANS

1 in 4 fans could be getting a better event experience for the same price with Gametime Picks

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gametime , the leading platform for last-minute game, concert and show tickets, has reimagined the mobile ticket-buying experience with the launch of Gametime Picks, which will help fans score great seats at prices that fit their budgets. This new feature saves time and money by combining Gametime's proprietary intelligence curation algorithm with an easy-to-use tiering system that does the hard work of finding incredible ticket deals.

For fans wishing for an easier ticket buying experience, Gametime Picks is now available on the Gametime mobile app and online at Gametime.co . Gametime Picks lives on an interactive venue map for each event that updates in nearly real-time with ticket availability. Fans can easily see Great and Amazing deals, which represent the highest value seat deals at that time. For some events, look for the Super Deal – the single best seat value in the venue.

"We built Gametime to help fans like me sort through thousands of tickets and make it easy to find the best values for their favorite live events," said Gametime CEO Brad Griffith. "With Gametime Picks, we've now built the ultimate tool to highlight the best deals faster than ever before. We're excited to share Gametime Picks with the millions of fans who want to spend less time sifting through ticket options and more time connecting with friends, family, and the world."

Research shows:

22% of fans could get a closer seat for an equal or better price by using Gametime Picks.

In a consumer study, Gametime found that half of fans prioritize finding the best deal for their budget when it comes to buying live event tickets.

About Gametime

Gametime's mission is to unite the world through shared experiences. Founded in 2013, Gametime provides fans with an innovative and transparent way to buy and sell tickets for live events including sports, concerts, theater, comedy, and more. Gametime specializes in helping fans find great ticket value easily, with features like Gametime Picks, last-minute purchasing, and Zone Deals. Gametime utilizes mobile ticket delivery as an easy and environmentally friendly alternative to paper ticketing and believes in going above and beyond for its customers. The company was founded by current CEO Brad Griffith. Follow us on Facebook @gametime, Twitter @gametimeunited, Instagram @gametimeapp and TikTok @gametime

Gametime Picks Screenshots Available Here: Gametime Picks Images

SOURCE Gametime