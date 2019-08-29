GameTomo Announces Ballistic Craft, the Japanese Indie Battle Crafting Arena Game

TOKYO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GameTomo today announced that they will be distributing two new games: Ballistic Craft worldwide and indie darling Lost Ember in Japan.

Ballistic Craft is a fast moving battle arena game featuring a series of battles with custom created magic bullets called "shots." Players strategically create their own custom shots using a long list of magic attributes such as speed, color, movement and timing, then use these shots in a series of real-time duels to defeat their enemies.

In addition to local and online battles, the game will also be equipped with a quest mode where players can hone their skills against NPCs. GameTomo will publish Ballistic Craft, which was created by indie developer Palladium Soft in Tokyo, to the whole world.

Lost Ember lets the player journey across a stunningly beautiful landscape, magically switching forms between animals as they seek to unlock the secrets of a vanished civilization. Lost Ember has already won a series of design awards, and allows the player to run as a wolf, burrow as a mole, swim as a fish, fly as a bird, and more. A dozen different kinds of creatures are available as the player navigates a breathlessly beautiful world.

This game is scheduled for complete Japanese localization including full voice over. Lost Ember was created by Mooneye Studios based in Hamburg, Germany, and was selected as Best Indie Game at Gamescom 2018.

About GameTomo

GameTomo is a team of dedicated indie developers and publishers located in Tokyo, Japan. GameTomo curates best in breed indie titles and hand-picks consequential games appealing to both Western and Asian audiences. Visit them at www.gametomo.co.jp

