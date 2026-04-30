GAMG Highlights Key Q1 2026 Milestones, Advancing a Scalable Holding Company Platform

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Asset Management Group, Inc. (OTC: GAMG) ("GAMG" or the "Company") provided investors with a summary of key milestones achieved during the first quarter of 2026. During the quarter, GAMG advanced its platform strategy by strengthening governance and capital markets infrastructure, expanding its vertically integrated real estate capabilities, adding strategic real asset and operating portfolios through completed share exchange transactions, and establishing an asset-backed financing relationship intended to support future acquisitions.

Global Asset Management Group

Q1 2026 Investor Highlights

Governance and capital markets foundation strengthened

Board of Advisors established and Board of Advisors Charter adopted (effective January 15, 2026), supporting strategic oversight and institutional readiness. GAMG Establishes Advisory Board

Non-exclusive placement agent agreement entered into with Alpine Securities Corporation to support a proposed offering on a best-efforts basis and expand capital markets support.

Vertical integration executed in GAMG's real estate platform

Acquisition completed of AMT Management LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based property management company, via share exchange; AMT now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMG.

Leadership alignment: Michael Taylor appointed as Owner's Representative and Manager of AMT for GAMG; an executive employment agreement supports long-term, equity-aligned incentives. GAMG COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AMT MANAGEMENT LLC AND APPOINTS MICHAEL TAYLOR AS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT EXECUTIVE

Strategic asset portfolio expanded through multiple share exchange transactions

Multiple share exchange agreements completed to acquire 100% of several entities, including Sustainable Innovations, Inc. and Sustainable Properties, LLC, providing a portfolio that includes industrial manufacturing facilities suitable for redevelopment, manufacturing/production infrastructure for health and wellness products, and strategic optionality tied to Illinois cannabis-related licenses (subject to regulatory approvals).

Real asset footprint additions disclosed include two industrial real estate assets: a 33,000-square-foot edge data center facility and an 18,000-square-foot manufacturing property.

Option agreements remain in effect at acquired entities for certain Illinois cannabis licenses (craft grow, transporter, and infuser), supported by nominal consideration and exercise price, and subject to required regulatory approvals; there is no obligation for GAMG to exercise these options. GAMG Acquires Sustainable Properties LLC and assets of Sustainable Innovations, Inc.

Asset-backed financing relationship established to support acquisition strategy

A strategic financing relationship was established with Leonite Fund I, LP, designed to support expansion through asset-backed real estate investments and disciplined capital deployment. GAMG Announces Strategic Financing to Support Asset-Backed Growth Strategy

The relationship provides initial access to a senior secured convertible note facility of $10 million, intended to be funded in tranches for real estate acquisitions; proceeds are intended for use as equity in acquiring income-producing multifamily real estate and for general working capital.

Strategic Focus

GAMG's Q1 activity reflects a platform build approach—aligning governance, operations, and capital strategy to support scalable growth. Management believes these milestones improve the Company's ability to execute disciplined acquisitions, integrate operating capabilities, and deploy capital into income-producing real assets.

Leadership Commentary

"We are not simply acquiring assets—we are building an integrated platform designed to scale, adapt, and create enduring value across market cycles."

— Richard Balles, Chief Executive Officer, Global Asset Management Group, Inc.

Outlook

Looking ahead, GAMG intends to build on Q1 momentum by continuing integration of acquired businesses, pursuing additional real estate and operating acquisitions consistent with its strategy, and strengthening its capital markets positioning.

Forward-Looking Statements: This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Global Asset Management Group, Inc.: Global Asset Management Group, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified holding company focused on strategic acquisitions and operational growth across multiple sectors, including real estate and related operating platforms.

Website: https://www.gamg.us/

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-asset-management-group-gamg/

SOURCE Global Asset Management Group