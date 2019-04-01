Gamification in the Global Education Market, 2018-2026 by Solution Type, Deployment Model and Geography

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gamification in Education Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall gamification in education market worldwide is set to grow with a double digit CAGR during the forecast period, up from US$ 130 Mn in 2017.

The demand for gamification has witnessed profound growth over the past few years, due to the exceptional operational improvements offered by this method. Subsequently, educational institutes to have actively adopted gamification products in order to ensure an effective learning process.

The market is highly driven by the superior benefits of gamified education over conventional learning methods. Using gamification enables teachers to gain increased engagement level of students. In addition, it provides high versatility and accessibility, thereby increasing the learning process beyond just the classroom. Apart from this, gamification in education makes learning easy for disabled students (e.g. autism), thereby improving their performance and confidence.

On the basis of geography, the gamification market in the education sector is led by North America, accounting for over 40% of the total market revenue generated worldwide. The U.S. is among the pioneers in the adoption of gamification across various sectors. Numerous schools in New York, California and various others have already adopted gamification solutions for enhancing the learning process. In addition, the presence of a large number of companies in the country further supports the market growth. In the following years, Asia Pacific is set to exhibit the fastest growth in the market.

Gamification is still in its nascent stage in the education sector. The market is, however, is quite competitive in nature due to diverse gamification requirements from the education sector. Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Bunchball, GamEffective, Tata Interactive Systems, Institute of Play and Smart Game Systems among others.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Gamification in Education Market

2.2 Global Gamification in Education Market, By Solution Type

2.3 Global Gamification in Education Market, By Deployment Model

2.4 Global Gamification in Education Market, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Gamification in Education Market Value, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Mn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.2.1 Growing Adoption of Gamified Solutions

3.2.2 Enhanced Learning Experience through Gamification

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Market Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5 Market Positioning of Key Educational Gamification Vendors, 2017

Chapter 4 Global Gamification in Education Market Analysis, By Solution Type

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 Consumer-driven Gamification

4.3 Enterprise-driven Gamification

Chapter 5 Global Gamification in Education Market Analysis, By Deployment Model

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Cloud-based Gamification

5.3 On-premise Gamification



Chapter 6 North America Gamification in Education Market Analysis



Chapter 7 Europe Gamification in Education Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Gamification in Education Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Gamification in Education Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Microsoft Corporation

10.2 Salesforce.com Inc.

10.3 Bunchball Inc.

10.4 GamEffective

10.5 Tata Interactive Systems

10.6 Institute of Play

10.7 Smart Game Systems

