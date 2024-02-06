Gamification Market size is set to grow by USD 34.70 billion from 2022-2027, The increasing implementation of a customer-centric business model boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gamification market size is estimated to grow by USD 34.70 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.15% during the forecast period. The adoption of a customer-centric business model is a key driver propelling the growth of the gamification market. By enhancing customer experience and differentiation from competitors, gamification supports this model by improving customer engagement and providing real-time consumer behavior insights. Businesses leveraging gamification solutions gain a competitive edge, enhance customer relationships, and increase brand value, driving market expansion during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gamification Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Allen Interactions Inc., Ambition, Aon plc, Axonify Inc., BI WORLDWIDE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., Gamification Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., ImmersionOne Inc., Influitive Corp., Learning Technologies Group Plc, LevelEleven Inc., Microsoft Corp., MPS Ltd., MRCC Group, Paradigm Learning Inc., PUG Interactive Inc., SAP SE, and Raydiant Inc. are some major companies.

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Consumer-driven application and Enterprise-driven application ), End-user (Healthcare, Entertainment, Retail, Education, and BFSI and others ), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The customer-driven application segment is poised for significant market share growth in the gamification market. These applications utilize game mechanics in non-game contexts to enhance consumer engagement and satisfaction. End-user industries like healthcare and retail are adopting customer-centric models, driving the integration of gamification solutions to boost brand sales, customer loyalty, and engagement. Increasing demand for customer engagement and satisfaction is fueling the adoption of gamification solutions in consumer-driven applications.

North America will contribute 53% to the growth during the forecast period.

The integration of advanced technologies in gamification solutions is an emerging trend fueling the growth, however, challenges including the availability of in-house gamification solutions may hamper the growth.

What are the key data covered in this Gamification Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Gamification Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Gamification Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Gamification industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Gamification vendors

Applications

The gamification industry offers a range of platforms, apps, and software providers catering to various sectors like education, healthcare, marketing, and employee engagement. Benefits include improved training, engagement, and analytics. Trends highlight the growth of gamification across industries, with an emphasis on social media and mobile applications. Case studies showcase successful implementation strategies, driving demand for gamification solutions and tools.

