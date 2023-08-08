Gamification Market to grow by USD 34,704.87 million from 2022 to 2027; The increasing implementation of a customer-centric business model drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gamification market is set to grow by USD 34,704.87 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 29.15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing implementation of a customer-centric business model is notably driving market growth. A customer-centric business model improves the experience of the customer at the point of sale and post-sales and also helps businesses differentiate themselves from their competitors. Its applications can improve customer engagement by delivering real-time insights about the behaviour of the consumer, which helps enterprises to evaluate customer responsiveness and enhance their decision-making. Enterprises can use the available customer behavior data to attain a competitive edge and enhance the customer experience. Moreover, gamification helps businesses to improve their relationships with their customers and expand brand value, which can help them to attain more customers. Therefore, companies are shifting to a consumer-centric business model from a product-centric business model. The customer-centric business model encourages enterprises to adopt gamification solutions while engaging their target audience. Therefore, the rising implementation of the customer-centric business model will have a favorable influence on market growth during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gamification Market 2023-2027

The gamification market covers the following areas:

The report on the gamification market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Gamification Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The integration of advanced technologies in gamification solutions is an emerging trend shaping market growth. To process different datasets, analytics, AI, and ML are used for real-time tracking at the back end. Such data is then used to acquire valuable information and provide enterprises with updates on their employees' performances. However, the providers of gamification solutions are combining with new advanced technologies, such as AI, to enable real-time tracking of data and improve operational efficiency. In addition, gamification apps integrated with AI are used to comprehend employee day-to-day office activities, collect and use data about individual employees, and collect feedback via chatbots. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications provide interactive and immersive experiences through digital platforms. Furthermore, with the increasing interest in experiential learning, the adoption of VR and AR in the education sector is expanding. The integration of gamification solutions in VR and AR applications influences user behaviour. Rewards and competition can have a favourable influence on a learner's attention and interest. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The availability of in-house gamification solutions may hinder market growth. Enterprises are establishing in-house IT teams to operate and manage their gamification activities. However, outsourcing gamification solutions incurs high setup costs, which are not affordable for many enterprises. Companies are creating their own Objectives and Key Results (OKR) applications to attain HR, sales, marketing, product management, customer support, and employee engagement objectives. Also, they are integrating gamification elements, such as scores, rewards, and awards, to improve employee productivity. In addition, such in-house systems are highly customized and pose a challenge for gamification vendors. Thus, the customization and low cost of implementing in-house gamification solutions are anticipated to have an adverse impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Gamification Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The gamification market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (consumer-driven application and enterprise-driven application), end-user (healthcare, entertainment, retail, education, and BFSI and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the consumer-driven application segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consumer-driven applications are platforms or tool which is generally used for applying game mechanics to non-game contexts. The use of such tools expands consumer engagement and enhances customer satisfaction. End-user segments, such as healthcare and retail, are adopting the customer-centric business model, and owing to such integration of gamification solutions with this model will result in an increase in the sales of brands. However, enterprises can gamify the sales process at any point for customer interaction by integrating gamified elements in gift cards, marketing campaigns, discounts, offers, and credit points. The rising requirement for customer engagement, customer loyalty, and customer satisfaction are pushing end-users to integrate innovative solutions such as gamification. Such factors are expected to fuel the demand for gamification solutions in the consumer-driven application segment during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Allen Interactions Inc.

Ambition

Aon plc

Axonify Inc.

BI WORLDWIDE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Designing Digitally Inc.

Gamification Ltd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

ImmersionOne Inc.

Influitive Corp.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

LevelEleven Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

MPS Ltd.

MRCC Group

Paradigm Learning Inc.

PUG Interactive Inc.

SAP SE

Raydiant Inc.

Companies Offerings

Allen Interactions Inc. - The company offers gamification solutions that use game contexts and mechanics to achieve outstanding learning results.

The company offers gamification solutions that use game contexts and mechanics to achieve outstanding learning results. Ambition - The company offers gamification solutions such as sales gamification software.

The company offers gamification solutions such as sales gamification software. Axonify Inc. - The company offers gamification solutions for industries such as Retail, Grocery, Finance and insurance, Contact centres, Telecom, and Restaurants.

Gamification Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34,704.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 21.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allen Interactions Inc., Ambition, Aon plc, Axonify Inc., BI WORLDWIDE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., Gamification Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., ImmersionOne Inc., Influitive Corp., Learning Technologies Group Plc, LevelEleven Inc., Microsoft Corp., MPS Ltd., MRCC Group, Paradigm Learning Inc., PUG Interactive Inc., SAP SE, and Raydiant Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

