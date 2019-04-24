Gaming Arts Celebrates Company Milestones with Approval of its Pop'N Pays™ Video Reels and Record Number of Cabinet Orders

Recently, the Company received jurisdictional approvals of its first two Class III land-based slot themes in the Pop'N Pays™ family of games, Piñatas Olé™ and Big Top™, housed on the eye-catching Phocus ® upright and hybrid cabinets. California, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Florida will be the first states to launch Pop'N Pays beginning this week and rolling into early May. More than 400 units are in the pipeline and are scheduled to be placed before the end of the year.

Gaming Arts President Mike Dreitzer said, "The launch of our first two Pop'N Pays™ video reel slot titles signals a new era for Gaming Arts and is a significant milestone in our company history. We are thankful to our customer-partners for embarking on this journey with us. We look forward to a high level of performance by our new products that we are confident will be rewarding to operators and players alike."

The Pop'N Pays family of games are designed to provide an exciting and playful game experience through colorful and interactive characters and symbols that 'pop' to award wins. Thrilling free games features and three-level progressives offer traditional yet whimsical content while delivering core gamblers an immersive experience without the overly serious nature of video reels seen in present time.

Available in a multitude of bank and pod configurations, Pop'N Pays can accommodate most casino floor footprints and can be enhanced by the linkable Rocket Rollup™, a two or three-level mystery progressive with an extremely high hit frequency available for low and high denomination configurations.

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world leader in bingo and keno games and technology and now entering the electronic gaming machine market with some of the world's most innovative slot games along with the world's first casino-wide interactive promotional system. Gaming Arts holds gaming licenses in approximately 90 jurisdictions including North America, Latin America, the Pacific Rim, and South Africa. To learn more, visit http://www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact:

Bethany Kozal

Marketing Manager

bkozal@gamingarts.com

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

Related Links

https://www.gamingarts.com

