Gaming Arts Continues to Build on Strong Momentum Following a Successful G2E 2019

Gaming Arts President Mike Dreitzer said, "Our mission this G2E was to show that Gaming Arts' product is ready for the market and that slot players everywhere can 'Play Now'. We are eager to continue our partnerships with operators to place our unique slot cabinets and compelling content on casino floors today. We are delighted to have made great progress towards that goal and are incredibly proud of not only the positive feedback we received on our products, but the firm commitments received from operators on future partnerships with 50 new orders from G2E alone!"

Company Unveils Phocus® Wheel Topper and 19 New Slot Themes

At G2E, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company demonstrated its commitment and passion to providing unparalleled gaming experiences to slot players while enhancing profitability for casino operators. Gaming Arts unveiled 19 new innovative slot themes as well as the Phocus® Wheel topper, the world's first persistent wheel games featuring a virtual LCD wheel, both of which are patent pending. In addition to its existing library, eight new slot families debuted on its booth including Wu™, Inferno Wheel™, Hamster Libre™, Fortune Finders™, Shi Fu Jinbi™, Kai Yun Jin Bi™, Replacing Royals™, and Golden Pays™.

Gaming Arts CEO and founder David Colvin commented, "We are extremely proud of the accomplishments and strides we have made this year especially on the slot and content fronts with an incredible lineup of some of the industry's most innovative and exciting games. Our commitment to excellence and quality is always paramount in all we do and our success is only possible through the hard work, dedication and creativity of the entire Gaming Arts family. Next year, we plan to enlarge our booth once again at G2E in order to display our ever-growing product lines."

Secures Approval for its Gaming Platform by Nevada Gaming Commission ("NGC") and is in Process of Requesting Field Trial in the State of Mississippi

This week, Gaming Arts received approval by the NGC on the Company's slot platform, allowing it to place its Phocus® cabinets throughout Nevada, the largest gaming market by unit count in the United States.

In addition, Gaming Arts plans to begin field trials in the state of Mississippi with its inaugural slot family, Pop'N Pays®, housed on the Phocus® cabinet subject to regulatory allowance by the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

Pop'N Pays® continues to show strong game performance results in a significant number of key states and the Company looks forward to delivering these and other thrilling games to players across North America, including Nevada and Mississippi.

Secures Gaming License in the State of Louisiana

Furthermore, Gaming Arts recently received its gaming license in the State of Louisiana. The Company looks forward to promptly beginning its slot roll out across the state, where so far, the expressed level of interest has been tremendous. Louisiana is as a key commercial jurisdiction for Gaming Arts and the Company is thankful to have reached this important milestone.

Month over month, the Company continues to expand its licensed footprint having reached well over 100 gaming licenses worldwide.

Gaming Arts Rides Upward Trajectory of Momentum and Success After G2E and into the New Year

Jean Venneman Chief Commercial Officer commented, "We believe we have proven ourselves at this year's G2E as a truly disruptive player in the gaming industry, adding to our already world-leading bingo and keno offerings with emerging slot games and content. Gaming Arts is thrilled to finish the year strong and move into the New Year with a full pipeline of games on order. We are forever grateful to our casino partners for offering us a seat at the table and giving us an opportunity to offer our solutions to their players."

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC, celebrating its 10th anniversary, is an end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, bingo, keno, and interactive casino promotional systems. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and holds gaming licenses in more than 100 jurisdictions including North America, Latin America, the Pacific Rim, and South Africa. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

