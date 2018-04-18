Gaming Arts Demonstrates Focus on Reinventing the Casino Floor at NIGA's Indian Gaming Tradeshow April 19-20 in Las Vegas

As the world leader in bingo and keno games and technology, Gaming Arts will also showcase its full product suite for bingo rooms and live keno operations, including Super Games, the Optima® Keno Game Management System, the Optima® Table Game System, Bingo Millions®, Keno Millions®, and Super Win Bingo™.

Gaming Arts President Mike Dreitzer said, "We are excited that our 2018 NIGA showcase will feature the tribal gaming debut of our Super Bingo Slots and Ultimate Bingo Slots, designed to offer an exciting and totally unique game play experience with highly differentiated content and game mechanics. Placed in our eye-catching Phocus® cabinets, the products drive tremendous player appeal."

Dreitzer added, "With the addition of this product line to our proven bingo and keno games portfolio, Gaming Arts offers an exceptionally well-rounded solution suite for gaming operators with a focus on entertainment, engagement, and driving operator return-on-investment. We are excited about meeting with our tribal customer-partners at NIGA and demonstrating our commitment to helping tribal enterprises continue their success."

Super Bingo and Ultimate Bingo Slots – Groundbreaking Video Content & Sleek Design

Taking center stage at NIGA, Gaming Arts will premier its new and much-anticipated Super Bingo Slots and Ultimate Bingo Slots game suites. The games are featured on the Phocus® upright and slant cabinets and crowned by the new Top Phocus® slot toppers, which are distinguished by a unique spherical design to draw players from across the gaming floor. Gaming Arts' games and cabinets are so unique they have been granted numerous patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Super Bingo and Ultimate Bingo Slots deliver powerful and entertaining game mechanics and player-favorite features, including frequently hitting bonuses and wins, multipliers, free games with retriggers, four-level progressives, multi-game options, bonus balls, wheel bonuses, and flexible configuration for individual and floor-wide progressives. Each game is highly differentiated in terms of game theme, content, and game mechanics, giving players unique experiences to heighten anticipation and excitement.

SuperPROMO™ Mobile Games Add Floor-Wide Excitement, Offer Second-Chance-to-Win

SuperPROMO, designed for gaming floors, is a suite of four highly customizable games which can be awarded to targeted players for endless promotional opportunities such as weekly drawings, hot-seat drawings, table-games promotions, and more, including special events and holidays or to incent player's club sign-ups and payroll check cashing. Gaming Arts' SuperPROMO games are delivered to players by casino personnel on a mobile tablet and promoted across a casino's digital enterprise to deliver an exciting interactive social experience for the entire casino floor. With no disruption in game play, these engaging games offer players an additional chance to win through touch-activated wheel spins, match-and-win, pick-and-win, and scratch-and-win options.

EZ Kiosk – World's First and Only Freestanding and Fully Automated Keno Kiosk

At NIGA, Gaming Arts will highlight EZ Kiosk, the only freestanding, self-service kiosk available that enables players to purchase and redeem keno tickets for up to 16 different games. This unique experience offers quick-pick betting, side-bet games, customizable bet amounts, and extensive game options.

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC, a privately owned and operated business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world leader in bingo and keno games and technology and is now entering the electronic gaming machine market with some of the world's most innovative slot games. Gaming Arts holds gaming licenses in approximately 70 jurisdictions, and its games and systems are installed in hundreds of casinos and bingo halls across the United States, the Pacific Rim, and South Africa. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

