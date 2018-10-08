Gaming Arts Showcases New Products and Demonstrates its Ability to "Play BIG!" at G2E 2018

Gaming Arts President Mike Dreitzer said, "Gaming Arts brought a new energy to G2E this year, and we believe our customers and the gaming industry now recognize us as not only the leader in bingo and keno games, but as an emerging player in the slot and technology sector. This is only the beginning of what's to come from Gaming Arts, and we are thrilled to continue sharing this story in 2019."

Innovative Video Reel Slots – Market-disrupting EGMs with Stunning & Compelling Content

The spotlight of Gaming Arts' diverse product portfolio was its inaugural collection of video reel slots, GA Reels™. Its Class III library of content was designed with the gambler in mind through fun and approachable game content. With stunning game content and exciting play mechanics, GA Reels™ offers more than ten exciting new slot game titles consisting of four series, including: Pop'N Pays™, Da Fa Ba™, Dice Seeker™, and Casino Wizard™.

SuperBingo and Ultimate Bingo Slots – Groundbreaking Video Content & Sleek Design

In addition, Gaming Arts displayed the first-of-its-kind SuperBingo™, Ultimate Bingo™, and Super 10 Way Bingo™ slots. These highly diversified slots deliver powerful and entertaining bingo-based game mechanics and player-favorite features, including: frequently hitting bonuses and wins, multipliers, free games with retriggers, bonus balls, wheel bonuses, four-level progressives, and more. Ultimate Bingo™ demonstrated its progressive offering, which can be configured for individual and floor-wide synchronized and non-synchronized progressives.

Interactive SuperPROMO™ Mobile Games Add Floor-wide Excitement for All Casino Promotions

The world's first casino-wide interactive promotional game system, SuperPROMO™, demonstrated an entirely new method of operating casino promotions at G2E through four fully customizable mobile games which can be awarded to targeted players for virtually any type of promotion. These mobile promotional games are delivered to players by casino personnel on a mobile tablet and promoted across a casino's digital enterprise to deliver an exciting level of social interactivity across the entire casino floor.

SuperGames and Bingo Millions® – Offering Life-changing Jackpots to Increase Play

The Company's SuperGames library of games was also on its G2E display. This unique collection of games offers an endless number of completely customizable bingo games tailored to the operator's room and player demographics.

Bingo Millions® was another game the Company's customer-partners were excited to see in its booth. Known as the world's first and only $1 million linked bingo progressive and $1 million bingo games, Bingo Millions allows operators to focus on the player experience as all awards are fully funded by Gaming Arts.

In the last five years, the company has proven to "Pay BIG" and add new levels of excitement to bingo operations by awarding nearly $15,000,000 in bingo jackpots across the country.

Keno EZ Kiosk and Optima® System Game-management – Offers Powerful Mobile, Self-service, and Reporting

Lastly, the patent-pending self-service EZ Kiosk demonstrated its new fifth generation form-factor which includes a new 24" or 43" LED digital display and a cutting-edge body wrap designed to attract players. Developed with safety, reliability and security in mind, EZ Kiosk has the potential of reducing the operational expenses associated with keno and/or bingo programs and allows for extended operational hours. EZ Kiosk is powered by the Optima® Management System, the world's most popular and robust keno game management system that manages games such as keno, bingo, and lottery across up to 9,999 locations.

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC, a privately owned and operated business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world leader in bingo and keno games and technology and is now entering the electronic gaming machine market with some of the world's most innovative slot games along with the world's first casino-wide interactive promotional system. Gaming Arts holds gaming licenses in approximately 80 jurisdictions including North America, Latin America the Pacific Rim, and South Africa. To learn more, visit http://www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contacts

Gaming Arts:

Bethany Kozal, Marketing Manager

725.223.4592 or bkozal@gamingarts.com

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

Related Links

http://www.gamingarts.com

