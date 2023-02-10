Gaming hardware market in Europe 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the gaming hardware market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 3,577.97 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 9,614.72 million. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Gaming hardware market in Europe - Five Forces

The cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Gaming Hardware Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Gaming hardware market in Europe – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Gaming hardware market in Europe - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Consoles, PC, and Accessories).

The market growth will be significant in the consoles segment during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the growing popularity of e-sports. In addition, the introduction of innovative features in gaming consoles such as touch controls, voice recognition, and gesture control are fueling the growth of the segment.

Gaming hardware market in Europe – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the rising popularity of e-sports games in Europe .

. The number of viewers for e-sports such as League of Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and others is continuously increasing in Europe .

. The growth in viewership is leading to an increase in the number of aspiring professional gamers.

The rise in the number of professional gamers is increasing the demand for gaming peripherals, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising popularity of multiplayer video games is a key trend in the market.

Multiplayer video games allow players to connect with other players and interact over the network or dial-up connections.

Multiplayer games allow players to play at the same time on one system or on different systems.

The rising popularity of multiplayer games is increasing the adoption of various gaming hardware including consoles, PC, and other gaming hardware.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The easy availability of counterfeit products is a major challenge hindering market growth.

Many vendors in the market are exploring ways to avoid the use of counterfeit gaming hardware and peripheral devices.

Counterfeit products put a huge toll on innovations and affect the sales of vendors.

These products are posing a serious threat to the revenue generation of vendors as well as the growth of the market in focus.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about

What are the key data covered in this gaming hardware market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gaming hardware market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the gaming hardware market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gaming hardware market across Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming hardware market vendors in Europe

Gaming Hardware Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 135 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3577.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.54 Key countries Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Antec Inc., Apple Inc., Biostar Microtech Int'l Corp., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dell Technologies Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GAMDIAS Technology Co. Ltd., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NZXT Inc., Razer Inc., Sony Group Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and Zotac Technology Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 13: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Gaming hardware market in Europe 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Gaming hardware market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 31: Chart on Consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on Consoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Consoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 PC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on PC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on PC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on PC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on PC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 39: Chart on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 44: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 45: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 47: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 49: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 50: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 52: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 57: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 60: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 65: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 66: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 67: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 68: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 69: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 70: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 71: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Antec Inc.

Exhibit 72: Antec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Antec Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 74: Antec Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 75: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 78: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Corsair Gaming Inc.

Exhibit 80: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 83: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Corsair Gaming Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 85: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Electronic Arts Inc.

Exhibit 90: Electronic Arts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Electronic Arts Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Electronic Arts Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 GAMDIAS Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: GAMDIAS Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: GAMDIAS Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: GAMDIAS Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 HTC Corp.

Exhibit 96: HTC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: HTC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: HTC Corp. - Key offerings

11.10 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Logitech International SA

Exhibit 103: Logitech International SA - Overview



Exhibit 104: Logitech International SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Logitech International SA - Key offerings

11.12 Meta Platforms Inc.

Exhibit 106: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Meta Platforms Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings

11.13 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 109: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.14 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.15 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 117: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

11.16 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Exhibit 122: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 123: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 124: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 125: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

11.17 Zotac Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Zotac Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Zotac Technology Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Zotac Technology Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

