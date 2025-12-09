Gaming Industry Emerges from Post-Pandemic Slump: 55% of Gamers Are Playing More in the Last Six Months

BCG Report Projects Gaming Industry Revenues Will Hit $350 Billion by 2030

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming industry is emerging from its post-pandemic slowdown, with global gaming revenue projected to grow by 6% from 2026 to 2030 and reach $350 billion by 2030.

A new survey of approximately 3,000 gamers found that 55% of them increased their playing time during the past six months. More adults are playing later into life, too, with over 40% of baby boomers and over 50% of Gen X players reporting that they game for five or more hours per week. Many are also cultivating the next generation of gamers, as about 44% of them say that their children began playing video games by the age of five. Yet many gamers feel squeezed economically, with 49% waiting for discounts before buying and 31% saying that they will skip purchases if prices increase.

These are among the findings of a new report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), titled Video Gaming Report 2026: How Platforms Are Colliding and Why This Will Spark the Next Era of Growth. The report examines four trends that will shape the industry in the coming years: GenAI, the emergence of user-generated content (UGC), the rise of cloud gaming, and the opening up of app stores.

"The gaming industry is turning a corner, and we are optimistic about what comes next," said Giorgo Paizanis, a BCG partner and coauthor of the report. "Growth is picking up and the post-pandemic slump is fading. While recent revenue gains have been driven largely by pricing, gamers remain passionate about gaming—and their growing share of leisure time spent playing proves it. Parents who grew up gaming are still playing, and many are introducing their kids to video games as early as age five, while rising accessibility across screens and platforms allows people to play in more moments."

GenAI Sparks a Wave of Innovation

As part of the report, BCG analyzed metadata from an online gaming platform and found that around 7,300 games disclosed AI use—including roughly one-fifth of titles released in Q3 2025 alone. On the basis of those findings, BCG estimates that around 50% of studios are now using AI.

AI can boost efficiency by improving code and automating quality assurance. It can enhance the user experience by creating gameplay that adapts to players' choices in real time and using GenAI-powered memory, personality, and behavior. Still, half of developers worry about player pushback over AI.

UGC: The Growing Creator Economy

UGC has emerged as a rapidly growing creator economy, with payouts that will reach $1.5 billion in 2025 from two games alone. More than 40% of survey respondents said that they're consuming more UGC this year than last year, but only 10% to 15% have created content themselves.

Streamers also have a large influence. More than half of gamers (55%) said they'd try a new game if their favorite creator switched to it.

Cloud Gaming Is Ready to Go Mainstream

Although 60% of respondents said they had tried cloud gaming, and 80% reported a positive experience, only 27% of gamers said they are regular or heavy users of cloud gaming. Still, cloud gaming revenues are set to grow from around $1.4 billion in 2025 to $18.3 billion in 2030, and the number of users will surpass 50 million.

The Distribution Revolution: App Stores Open Up

In the wake of regulatory action, developers, especially in mobile, have new opportunities to distribute and monetize their games through alternative app stores. BCG's report estimates that mobile in-app purchases in 2025 will approach $130 billion, nearly half of global industry revenue. One-third of adults and 40% of teens have already purchased from developer-owned web app stores.

"In the next five years, we expect an explosion of new gaming content and players," said Ernesto Pagano, a BCG managing director and senior partner, and coauthor of the report. "Cloud gaming, user-generated content, AI, and the opening up of app stores will transform how games are built and distributed. Players will expect more—fresh experiences, vibrant communities, and the freedom to play across devices wherever they go. Studios that embrace this moment of change have an opportunity to define gaming's future."

