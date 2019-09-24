Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) to Continue as Leading Testing Laboratory in Illinois

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) has once again been recognized by the Illinois Gaming Board to perform testing and certification services for the State's riverboat casino and video gaming markets. GLI is the only testing laboratory that has been continuously recognized by the Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) since the opening of the State's first casinos in 1991.

GLI has repeatedly outscored other testing labs in independently administered competitive bidding processes to evaluate the quality, value, and comprehensiveness of testing services most appropriate for the complex Illinois gaming market. GLI's license under the rules recently promulgated by the Board means that customers will have a seamless transition under the new licensing rules.

"The Illinois riverboat casino and video gaming market requires a thorough understanding of the technical requirements, rules and procedures for the approval of gaming equipment," said GLI Global Manager of Technical Compliance Peter Wolff. "GLI's 28 years of experience working in this environment is essential to performing a proper and timely product evaluation for Illinois. Knowing the details is critical to success, and no one understands those details like GLI."

Since 1991, GLI has certified approximately 67,000 components for the Illinois riverboat gaming market. Additionally, GLI is the only lab to ever have been recognized to test for the video gaming market and since 2010 has certified just under 5,000 components.

GLI served as an adviser to IGB in the development of the technical standards for its central control and monitoring system (CMCS), and then certified the system along with each subsequent modification.

"Video gaming in Illinois is a unique and requires highly specialized knowledge of the IGB CMCS, kiosk requirements, rules that are unique to Illinois and the expectations of the IGB staff," Wolff said.

"We have invested heavily in developing our team of experts devoted to servicing the Illinois gaming market," said GLI President and CEO James Maida. "Our dedicated Illinois staff meets twice weekly with IGB staff to ensure projects stay on track and that our testing efficiently meets the high standards of the Illinois regulators. Doing this requires specialized knowledge and experience – it is not a service you can just create out of air. We take great pride in offering the best possible customer service and quality to our clients in the Illinois market, as we do with each of our clients worldwide."

GLI has established itself as the most highly accredited gaming testing lab in the world by a wide margin. The GLI Group of Companies maintains 27 accreditations from various accreditation bodies worldwide.

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC delivers the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services. GLI's laboratory locations are found on six continents, and the company holds U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC 17025, 17020, and 17065 standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. GLI also holds ISTQB certification. For more information, visit www.gaminglabs.com.

Contact:

Christie Eickelman, Vice President of Global Marketing

+1 (702) 914-2220 or c.eickelman@gaminglabs.com

SOURCE Gaming Laboratories International

Related Links

http://www.gaminglabs.com

