Gaming Peripheral Brand DAREU Launches U.S. TikTok Shop for 20th Anniversary

COOL 68 magnetic keyboard and A950GM mouse lead brand upgrade as esports and social commerce expand

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global gaming peripherals manufacturer DAREU celebrates its 20th anniversary with a brand upgrade. The company also launches its official U.S. storefront on TikTok, expanding its reach to American gamers.

This move coincides with continued growth in the global esports market. According to Newzoo, esports audiences are projected to exceed 640 million viewers in the coming years, while demand for high-performance gaming peripherals rises alongside competitive and content-driven gaming culture.

DAREU TIKTOK SHOP LAUNCHES

Social commerce is rapidly becoming a key channel for consumer electronics brands. With in-app video discovery and direct purchasing, TikTok allows hardware companies to connect with younger audiences and gaming creators more efficiently.

Magnetic Keyboards: A New Trend

Magnetic switch systems, also called Hall-effect keyboards, use sensors to detect key actuation, enabling adjustable actuation points and rapid trigger functionality. Keys reset instantly, offering faster input for competitive games such as FPS and tactical esports titles.

As part of its anniversary lineup, DAREU introduces the COOL 68 magnetic keyboard, featuring rapid trigger functionality, customizable actuation, and a compact layout suitable for modern gaming setups.

New Products for Players

Alongside the COOL 68, the company launches the A950GM gaming mouse, equipped with the PixArt 3395 sensor and a lightweight wireless design for competitive gameplay.

Both products are available through the newly launched DAREU US Shop on TikTok, where players can discover them via creator reviews, setup showcases, and gameplay demonstrations.

"Gamers increasingly discover hardware through creators and short-form content," said a DAREU spokesperson. "Our TikTok Shop brings products directly to the communities shaping gaming culture today."

20-Year Evolution

Founded in 2006, DAREU has spent two decades developing keyboards, mice, and accessories for global markets. Its integrated design, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities enable proprietary technologies at scale.

The TikTok store launch marks an early step in DAREU's broader strategy, expanding internationally and engaging a new generation of competitive and casual gamers. Consumers can discover the store by searching "DAREU USA SHOP" on TikTok.

About DAREU

Founded in 2006, DAREU is a global gaming peripherals brand specializing in keyboards, gaming mice, and esports accessories. With over 20 years of design and manufacturing experience, the company delivers hardware for competitive players and gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information, visit

www.dareu.com

SOURCE DAREU