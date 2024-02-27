Gaming Peripheral Market to increase by USD 5.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Creative Technology Ltd., DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd., and MORE to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming peripheral market size is expected to grow by USD 5.6 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising popularity of e-sports is notably driving the gaming peripheral market. However, factors such as the easy availability of counterfeit products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (controllers, headsets, keyboards, gaming mice, and others), technology (wired and wireless), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the gaming peripheral market, including Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Creative Technology Ltd., DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd., GoodBetterBest Ltd., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Mad Catz Global Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Plantronics Inc., Razer Inc., Sentey Inc., Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SteelSeries ApS, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., Turtle Beach Corp., Logitech International SA, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, and Sharkoon Technologies GmbH. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2023-2027

Company Analysis

Corsair Gaming Inc: The company offers gaming peripherals such as monitors, gaming laptops, CPU coolers, storage.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Type

The market growth of the controllers segment is significant during the forecast period. There has been a significant change in video game controllers over the years. For instance, some video game controllers, like the Atari, have a single button and a joystick. In addition, the latest controller offers users the ability to move in any user-specified direction instead of being limited to the right, left, up, and down directions provided by the directional pad. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Technology

Geography

The region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is North America . The US is one of the major contributors to the market growth in the region as it is an innovator in e-sports tournaments and is home to several other professional gaming companies. For instance, more than 60% of households have at least one person who plays games regularly. Hence, such factors are driving the marekt growth in North America during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The gaming peripheral market is experiencing exponential growth, fueled by technological advancements and the increasing popularity of esports and competitive gaming. Headsets, controllers, and monitors are at the forefront of this market, offering gamers precision, responsiveness, and immersive experiences. Technological advancements such as advanced sensor technology and RGB lighting have revolutionized gaming accessories, providing both style and functionality. Ergonomic designs cater to the younger demographic, ensuring comfort during long gaming sessions.

Premium gaming accessories are in high demand, reflecting the disposable income of consumers willing to invest in quality products. Innovation drives the gaming industry, with companies constantly striving to improve affordability without compromising on quality. In the US gaming peripheral market, the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is impressive, with a market snapshot revealing a substantial global market size.

North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are key regions driving the growth of the gaming peripheral market, with the PC segment experiencing a significant growth rate. Both wired and wireless peripherals cater to different consumer preferences, while distribution channels include online and offline platforms. Product segments such as headsets, keyboards, and controllers offer a wide range of options for gamers looking to enhance their gaming experience.

In conclusion, the gaming peripheral market continues to expand, driven by innovation, quality, and affordability. With a focus on meeting the demands of the growing gaming community, companies are poised to capitalize on the lucrative opportunities presented by this dynamic industry.

