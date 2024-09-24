GAMMA Investing Surpasses $1B milestone

The firm maintains strong growth trajectory with new asset milestone, leading to a 400% increase in assets over the past 12 months

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAMMA Investing, a growing financial innovator with a single focus on Tax-Smart Indexing solutions, today announced its total assets under management (AUM) surpassed $1 billion as of September 19, 2024. GAMMA, which was founded in 2021, saw a 400% increase in its AUM over the past 12 months, showcasing a remarkable growth rate in a short period of time.

The milestone highlights the rise of Tax-Smart Indexing (a.k.a. Direct Indexing or Custom Indexing) as an essential part of any investor's portfolio. The ability to help clients lower their taxes and fees, personalize a portfolio tailored to their unique circumstances, and enhance returns, enables Tax-Smart Indexing to be the solution that more and more clients are using as the core of every taxable portfolio.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to our team's commitment to high quality service and unique investment solutions that set us apart as the innovator in the Direct Indexing space," said Lorraine Wang, GAMMA CEO and Founder. "When our team first built this platform, flexibility and scalability were our top priorities. Each of our thousands of clients have unique portfolio requirements, and for every one of them, we've been able to provide a unique solution to meet those needs efficiently and at scale."

GAMMA's success is driven by its focus on providing solutions to clients that align with their best interests, rather than pushing products onto them. This solution-focused approach has redefined the investing experience, empowering wealth advisors to differentiate their value proposition, deepen relationships with existing clients, and win over new prospects.

"We are proud to be one of GAMMA's strategic partners," said Pete Quinn, President and CEO of RiverFront Investment Group. "We believe Custom Indexing will remain one of the fastest growing areas in the asset management industry. Our support of GAMMA gives RiverFront an opportunity to participate in that growth. Lorraine and her team have accomplished great things over the past several years by focusing on educating advisors about the benefits of these strategies. We look forward to helping her continue to succeed in the months and years ahead."

"We are so pleased to have such a terrific partnership with GAMMA," said Laura Thurow, Executive Director of Wealth Solutions and Operations at Baird. "Their tax-smart solutions are solving client needs, and their top-notch service to advisors truly sets them apart."

About GAMMA: GAMMA is an independent, employee-owned asset manager purely focused on delivering tax-smart, custom indexing solutions to clients through wealth advisors. Based in San Francisco Bay Area, GAMMA manages over $1 billion in client assets. GAMMA is affiliated with RiverFront Investment Group LLC and Baird Financial Corporation from their minority ownership interest in GAMMA. GAMMA is operationally independent of RiverFront and Baird. To learn more, visit www.gammainvesting.com.

