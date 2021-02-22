Gan & Lee Announces New Partnership with International Diabetes Federation

BEIJING and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Gan & Lee) (Shanghai: 603087.SH), a global biopharmaceutical company, has announced a collaborative partnership with the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) that aims to support their global efforts of promoting diabetes care and prevention worldwide. This collaboration will allow opportunities to support future initiatives such as medical education through the IDF School of Diabetes as well as becoming inaugural partners in the launch of the IDF WeChat platform in China. This partnership will also provide the opportunity to participate in advocacy initiatives such as World Diabetes Day and the Centenary of Insulin. "Gan & Lee's collaboration with IDF will provide an opportunity to support global outreach and advocacy initiatives to help improve the lives of people affected by diabetes," said Kai Du, CEO of Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Chairman of Gan & Lee USA Corporation.

Diabetes care is multidimensional due to complex interactions between environmental, lifestyle, clinical, and genetic factors. These unique complications, along with access to continuing care, education, and medication, strongly influence the clinical course. According to the latest edition of the IDF Diabetes Atlas, approximately 463 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes in 2019 and this number is expected to rise to 700 million by 2045. Additionally, 1 in 2 people with diabetes in 2019 were undiagnosed1. Gan & Lee understands the importance of supporting online educational resources and advocacy initiatives for people affected by diabetes. "The International Diabetes Federation is delighted to welcome Gan & Lee as a partner to support our global awareness, advocacy and education initiatives. In a year that marks the centenary of the discovery of insulin, coordinated and collaborative action to ensure affordable and uninterrupted care and education for every person living with diabetes, regardless of where they live or their economic circumstances, is more important than ever," said Prof. Andrew Boulton, President, International Diabetes Federation.

About Gan & Lee

Gan & Lee successfully developed the first Chinese domestic biosynthetic human insulin. The company has five recombinant insulin analogs commercialized in China including long-acting glargine injection (Basalin®), fast-acting lispro injection (Prandilin®), fast-acting aspart injection (Rapilin™), mixed protamine zinc lispro injection (25R) (Prandilin®25), aspart 30 injection (Rapilin™30), reusable insulin injection pen (GanleePen™) and disposable pen needle (Ganlee Fine™). Contact us at [email protected].

References

1. International Diabetes Federation. IDF Diabetes Atlas, 9th ed. 2019. https://www.diabetesatlas.org/upload/resources/material/20200302_133351_IDFATLAS9e-final-web.pdf

