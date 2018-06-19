GaN Systems' GS61004B GaN HEMT Complete Teardown Report 2018 with Comparison of Standard 100V Si MOSFETs and Low-Voltage GaN on Si HEMT

There are only two main players in low-voltage GaN: EPC and GaN Systems, a fact mainly due to the complexity of using a standard package with low losses. GaN Systems wants to compete with EPC, the market leader, in the low-voltage HEMT market. System Plus Consulting unveils the GS61004B from GaN Systems, the latest device driving 100V and optimized for AC-DC converters and high-frequency, high-efficiency power conversion.

The GS61004B from GaN Systems is a GaN-on-silicon HEMT transistor packaged in the GaNpx embedded die package. This embedded die package is unique to the market in that it allows for high current capability. The GS61004B has a die size of around 4 mm2 and carries up to 45A, which means more than 10A/mm2, almost 3x higher than the competition.

The GS61004B is packaged in an innovative embedded die package developed by AT&S (ECP process). This package has no wire bonding, which reduces inductance, and its design increases heat management. The die's new position in the package facilitates enhanced thermal dissipation, and a simplification of the process reduces manufacturing time and cost.

Based on a complete teardown analysis, this report also provides an estimated production cost for the epitaxy and the package. Moreover, this report compares standard 100V Si MOSFETs and low-voltage GaN on Si HEMT.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview / Introduction

  • Executive Summary
  • Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Company Profile

  • GaN Systems
  • Products

3. Physical Analysis

  • Summary of the Physical Analysis
  • Package Analysis
    • Package opening
    • Package cross-section
  • HEMT Die
    • HEMT die view and dimensions
    • HEMT die process
    • HEMT die cross-section
    • HEMT die process characteristics

4. Transistor Manufacturing Process

  • HEMT Die Front-End Process
  • HEMT Die Fabrication Unit
  • Final Test and Packaging Fabrication Unit

5. Cost Analysis

  • Cost Analysis - Summary
  • Yields Explanation and Hypotheses
  • HEMT Die
    • HEMT front-end cost
    • HEMT die probe test, thinning and dicing
    • HEMT wafer cost
    • HEMT die cost
  • Complete Device
    • Packaging cost
    • Final test cost

6. Price Analysis

  • Estimated Sales Price

7. Comparison

  • Comparison of GaN Systems' Devices
  • Comparison of GaN Systems and EPC 100V HEMT
  • Comparison between 100V GaN-on-Si and Si MOSFET

Companies Mentioned

  • EPC
  • GaN Systems
  • Panasocnic
  • TI
  • Transphorm

