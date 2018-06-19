GaN Systems' GS61004B GaN HEMT Complete Teardown Report 2018 with Comparison of Standard 100V Si MOSFETs and Low-Voltage GaN on Si HEMT

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "GaN Systems GS61004B GaN HEMT Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There are only two main players in low-voltage GaN: EPC and GaN Systems, a fact mainly due to the complexity of using a standard package with low losses. GaN Systems wants to compete with EPC, the market leader, in the low-voltage HEMT market. System Plus Consulting unveils the GS61004B from GaN Systems, the latest device driving 100V and optimized for AC-DC converters and high-frequency, high-efficiency power conversion.
The GS61004B from GaN Systems is a GaN-on-silicon HEMT transistor packaged in the GaNpx embedded die package. This embedded die package is unique to the market in that it allows for high current capability. The GS61004B has a die size of around 4 mm2 and carries up to 45A, which means more than 10A/mm2, almost 3x higher than the competition.
The GS61004B is packaged in an innovative embedded die package developed by AT&S (ECP process). This package has no wire bonding, which reduces inductance, and its design increases heat management. The die's new position in the package facilitates enhanced thermal dissipation, and a simplification of the process reduces manufacturing time and cost.
Based on a complete teardown analysis, this report also provides an estimated production cost for the epitaxy and the package. Moreover, this report compares standard 100V Si MOSFETs and low-voltage GaN on Si HEMT.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview / Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Reverse Costing Methodology
2. Company Profile
- GaN Systems
- Products
3. Physical Analysis
- Summary of the Physical Analysis
- Package Analysis
- Package opening
- Package cross-section
- HEMT Die
- HEMT die view and dimensions
- HEMT die process
- HEMT die cross-section
- HEMT die process characteristics
4. Transistor Manufacturing Process
- HEMT Die Front-End Process
- HEMT Die Fabrication Unit
- Final Test and Packaging Fabrication Unit
5. Cost Analysis
- Cost Analysis - Summary
- Yields Explanation and Hypotheses
- HEMT Die
- HEMT front-end cost
- HEMT die probe test, thinning and dicing
- HEMT wafer cost
- HEMT die cost
- Complete Device
- Packaging cost
- Final test cost
6. Price Analysis
- Estimated Sales Price
7. Comparison
- Comparison of GaN Systems' Devices
- Comparison of GaN Systems and EPC 100V HEMT
- Comparison between 100V GaN-on-Si and Si MOSFET
Companies Mentioned
- EPC
- GaN Systems
- Panasocnic
- TI
- Transphorm
