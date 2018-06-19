GaN Systems' GS61004B GaN HEMT Complete Teardown Report 2018 with Comparison of Standard 100V Si MOSFETs and Low-Voltage GaN on Si HEMT

There are only two main players in low-voltage GaN: EPC and GaN Systems, a fact mainly due to the complexity of using a standard package with low losses. GaN Systems wants to compete with EPC, the market leader, in the low-voltage HEMT market. System Plus Consulting unveils the GS61004B from GaN Systems, the latest device driving 100V and optimized for AC-DC converters and high-frequency, high-efficiency power conversion.

The GS61004B from GaN Systems is a GaN-on-silicon HEMT transistor packaged in the GaNpx embedded die package. This embedded die package is unique to the market in that it allows for high current capability. The GS61004B has a die size of around 4 mm2 and carries up to 45A, which means more than 10A/mm2, almost 3x higher than the competition.

The GS61004B is packaged in an innovative embedded die package developed by AT&S (ECP process). This package has no wire bonding, which reduces inductance, and its design increases heat management. The die's new position in the package facilitates enhanced thermal dissipation, and a simplification of the process reduces manufacturing time and cost.

Based on a complete teardown analysis, this report also provides an estimated production cost for the epitaxy and the package. Moreover, this report compares standard 100V Si MOSFETs and low-voltage GaN on Si HEMT.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview / Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Company Profile

GaN Systems

Products

3. Physical Analysis

Summary of the Physical Analysis

Package Analysis

Package opening



Package cross-section

HEMT Die

HEMT die view and dimensions



HEMT die process



HEMT die cross-section



HEMT die process characteristics

4. Transistor Manufacturing Process

HEMT Die Front-End Process

HEMT Die Fabrication Unit

Final Test and Packaging Fabrication Unit

5. Cost Analysis

Cost Analysis - Summary

Yields Explanation and Hypotheses

HEMT Die

HEMT front-end cost



HEMT die probe test, thinning and dicing



HEMT wafer cost



HEMT die cost

Complete Device

Packaging cost



Final test cost

6. Price Analysis

Estimated Sales Price

7. Comparison

Comparison of GaN Systems' Devices

Comparison of GaN Systems and EPC 100V HEMT

Comparison between 100V GaN-on-Si and Si MOSFET

Companies Mentioned



EPC

GaN Systems

Panasocnic

TI

Transphorm



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t7mrt9/gan_systems?w=5

